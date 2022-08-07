According to the Financial Times, Herrera Velutini paid thousands of dollars to Boris Johnson’s party

While in Puerto Rico, beginning in 2019, he began pulling strings to financially support former Governor Wanda Vazquez Garcd’s political aspiration to cede the post of Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), according to a prominent federal indictment. Jury According to the Financial Times, in the UK, banker Julio M. Herrera Velutini has become a major donor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Conservative Party.

According to the financial publication, since Johnson arrived at 10 Downing Street – the Prime Minister’s residence in the UK – around the year 2019, Herrera Velutini has donated more than half a million pounds, or around $600,000, that figure included. Contribution approximately 120,000 days before the general election.

Herrera Velutini’s donation to the so-called “Tories” party in English was made through Britannia Financial Group, a financial services group that provides fund or wealth management and securities smuggling services , among others.

Herrera Velutini holds Italian citizenship

El Nuevo Da reviewed UK company records and confirmed that Herrera Velutini founded the group as Helvetica Financial Group in 2016. Two years later, the company, owned by the Venezuelan-born banker, changed its name for Britannia Financial.

Although Herrera Velutini was born in Venezuela in December 1971 and Britannia’s company records had his main residence in London for almost six years, it is stated that the man is an economist by profession and an Italian citizen.

Herrera Velutini quit as director of Britannia Financial on May 11, the group’s file shows that other close associates of Herrera Velutini are also directors. These include Julio Cesar and Jose Francisco Herrera.

The banker’s departure from Britannia coincides with the timing in Puerto Rico of the alleged plot he committed against Vazquez Garsed and former federal agent Mark T. Rossini and John Blakeman and Frances M. Diaz Fosse to control regulatory processes . OCIF.

In short, a federal grand jury alleged that the defendant investor living in Puerto Rico and with the help of members of Vzquez Garsed’s team while occupying La Fortaleza entered into a pattern of corruption. In this movement, the banker would pay for the services of a political adviser to the former governor and, in turn, would appoint a person recommended by Herrera Velutini to head OCIF, with the aim of changing the rules governing the institutions international banking. Will have to change (EBI) to Puerto Rico. Above all, the indictment states, Herrera Velutini ordered Bancredito International Bank and Trust, an entity he founded in 2009, to take the corrective measures required by OCIF to correct a number of operational shortcomings and disclosure of suspicious transactions for money laundering. asked to be released to stop. to federal officials.

Last Thursday, the same day the United States Department of Justice disclosed the allegation, Herrera Velutini resigned as Bancredito’s chairman of directors.

That day, the Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested Vzquez Garcid, amid reports that he would begin the process of extraditing Herrera Velutini, who is believed to be living in London, and Rossini, who Spanish officials say. Lives.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sponsors

Britannia Financial was among the sponsors of the concert held in Britain to mark the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s accession to the British throne, according to the Financial Times.

The financial publication details that the allegations against Herrera Velutini have put additional pressure on the British Conservative Party, which is in the process of defining who will succeed Johnson and whose fundraising strategy is in the hands of Ben Elliot.

Johnson, a key figure in promoting the UK’s exit from the European Union or so-called Brexit, resigned on July 7 after several controversies and, in particular, because of the so-called “Partygate”, a scandal in which Johnson is official. The residence was chosen to promote and organize several meetings and parties while restrictive measures were imposed on the population to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in this country.

According to the publication, William Benjamin (Ben) Elliott, co-chairman and collector of the British Conservative Party, made donations to the community of people who were his clients at Hawthorne Advisors, a public relations and consultancy firm co-founded by was . Elliot.

Elliott’s clients at Hawthorne are or were Britannia Financial Group, judging by multiple press releases issued by Herrera Velutini’s company. and reviewed by El Nuevo Da.

Herrera Velutini has invested at least $500,000 in local politics

According to the indictment released last Thursday, while attending the wedding of “Personal C” held on January 4, 2020, Herrera Velutini assured John Blakeman, a political aide to the former governor, in a text message, that he would have approximately $ was 2. million for his political campaign if he accepts his demands concerning OCIF.

As part of this financial support, Herrera Velutini will pay for the services of a UK-based consultancy firm. Executives of said company, Herrera Velutini and former accused federal agent Mark T. Rossini along with “Personal C”, met with Vazquez Garsed and others at a county hotel on February 28, 2020.

Part of the indictment cited text messages stating that said services would cost the banker around $500,000. But in other texts sent by Rossini to heads of British consultants, it is stated that hiring a consulting firm requires an initial payment of around 250,000 pounds sterling (), or about 300,000 dollars. Then, starting in March, a monthly payment of approximately 200,000 ($240,000) will be made or until a general election is held in November 2020.

According to the allegation, Herrera Velutini made the first payment directly to the adviser and the other payment through a political action committee or superpack, whose name is unknown.

The indictment specifically alleges that Herrera Velutini and Rossini made two payments as part of an alleged conspiracy to support Vazquez Garced’s campaign: a payment of $315,000 to a British consulting firm and another of $40 $000.

According to the indictment, If Vazquez Garcid had won the primary and the British firm would have continued to advise the former governor until the general election, Herrera Velutini would have invested in or helped bring down the financial regulator of the State of Puerto Rico, in exchange for approximately $1.9 million. Will be

In 2021, when Vzquez Garcid failed to win the political contest, Herrera Velutini donated another $50,000 to the Superpack, which backed Governor Pedro Pierluci and was used by authorities as an incentive to confirm the banker’s plot. .

In other words, according to the federal indictment, specifically, directly or through a third party, Herrera Velutini invested at least $400,000 in the alleged conspiracy.

In addition to this investment, El Nuevo Da also produced the Herrera Velutini. reviewed before started donating to politicians In Puerto Rico since 2016, just one year after OCIF began identifying Bancredito’s operational shortcomings.

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, between 2016 and 2021, EBI’s parent company and Bancredito Holding, owned by Herrera Velutini, invested an additional $125,000, favoring gubernatorial candidates from the People’s Democratic Party and the New progressive party. . ,