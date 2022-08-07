Politics
ASEAN Para Games 2022 officially end, Indonesia wins overall
Accompanied by First Lady Iriana, President Joko Widodo officially closed the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java. In his speech, Jokowi highlighted how this competition shows that disability groups are still capable of achieving brilliant achievements. Indonesia, added the President, is also proud to have been chosen to host the event today.
In particular, Jokowi congratulated and thanked all the athletes who participated. These athletes conveyed the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles.
“Athletes of the Paralympic Games, thank you for spreading the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles. With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities can achieve a million things.
ASEAN Para Games organizers reduced the number of spectators indoors during the closing ceremony. While when the event opened last week there were around 15,000 spectators filling the stadium, when it closed only around 10,000 were allowed in. The number of invitations to the general public used to fill all 4,500 places, but now only less than half are allowed to come in person, or 2,000 places. Seats for the general public are available by online registration and are free.
During the closing procession of the Para-Asean Games 2022, the flag of the Para-Asean Games Federation was also handed over by Indonesian government officials to Cambodian government officials who will host the upcoming ASEAN Para-Asean Games in 2023.
Indonesia General Champion
The Indonesian contingent won the most gold medals and became the overall champions of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games. Indonesian contingent chairman Andi Herman said on Friday (5/8) night that the win of more The Indonesian contingent’s 170 gold medals fell short of the contingents of 10 other countries and well above the set target of 104 gold medals. According to Andi, Indonesia has become the overall champion of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games.
“Today I dare to declare that Indonesia has won the title of overall champion of the ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022,” Andi said.
Andi further revealed that there were three sports at the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games that did not win a gold medal, namely wheelchair basketball, goal ball and wheelchair tennis. rolling. Eight other sports, Andi added, have won gold medals twice the goal. Athletics, swimming, weightlifting and badminton are the sports with the most gold medals.
Indonesia leads the standings with 175 gold, 144 silver and 107 bronze medals. Thailand is the second country with 117 gold medals, 113 silver and 88 bronze. Then, Vietnam ranks third with 65 gold, 62 silver and 55 bronze medals.
Bonus for athletes
The government has prepared bonuses and rewards for medal-winning athletes from the Indonesian contingent. Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali while watching the CP football match at UNS Solo Sebelas Maret University Stadium on Friday (5/8) afternoon said that the bonus for medal-winning athletes at the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games is the same as a bonus at the 2022 SEA Games.
“Yes, of course we will give bonuses. Only able-bodied athletes can, especially those with disabilities. President Jokowi also makes equality for this, between SEA Games athletes and Para Games athletes , disabled athletes and able-bodied athletes, the same,” Amali said.
At SEA Games 2022, the athletes who win each gold medal will receive a prize of Rp. 500 million, a silver medal of Rp. 300 million and a bronze medal of Rp. 150 million.
The achievements of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games are a foothold in the 2023 ASEAN Paralympic Games and the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
AFN Indonesia National Paralympic Committee Spokesperson Rima Ferdianto said that for the 2023 ASEAN Paralympic Games in Cambodia, the AFN is prioritizing athletes and sports that win gold medals. .
“The policy will face the ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia next year. The plan being formed is for athletes who won gold medals at the 2022 ASEAN Para Games. Automatically, for athletes second tier, we will find our own sponsors to send them because of the flight times in the multi-event events, which is very important,” Rima explained to VOA on Friday night (5/8).
Rima further explained that Indonesia will also focus on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France. [ys/em]
