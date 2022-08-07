Prime Minister Modi to chair NITI Aayog board meeting

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh board meeting of Niti Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center in the nation’s capital.

This would be the first in-person meeting of the Board of Governors since July 2019. The agenda for the meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agro-communities; implementation of the national education policy-school education; the implementation of the national policy of education-higher education; and urban governance.

As part of building a stable, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh board meeting of the government think tank Niti Aayog is expected to pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Center and the States and Union Territories.

As India commemorates 75 years of independence, there is an urgent need for states to be nimble, resilient and self-reliant and move towards “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” in the spirit of cooperative federalism, according to an official statement.

As part of the preparations for this meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022, the culmination of a rigorous six-month exercise conducted by the Center and the States.

The conference was chaired by the Prime Minister and brought together the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, as well as senior central and state government officials.

The statement said the meeting is particularly important as the country enters Amrit Kaal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G20 presidency and summit next year. The meeting will also highlight the importance of India’s presidency to the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 platform.

The board includes the Prime Minister of India; Chief Ministers of all States and Union Territories with the Legislature; Lieutenant Governors of other UTs; ex-officio members; Vice President, NITI Aayog; full-time members, NITI Aayog; and Union ministers as special guests.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao boycotted the meeting.