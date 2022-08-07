Prime Minister Modi Chairs NITI Aayog Board Meeting; crop development, NEP on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (7 August) chaired the seventh meeting of the Niti Aayog Board of Trustees at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center in New Delhi.

The meeting would be the first in-person meeting of the Board of Governors after July 2019.

The agenda of the Niti Aayog meeting includes achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agro-communities, national education policy and crop diversification, among other things.

Niti Aayogs Board of Directors includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories and several Union Ministers. The Prime Minister’s Office previously said the meeting would usher in a new era of collaboration between the Center and the states.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Saturday that he would not attend Niti Aayog’s meeting on Sunday. He said the Centre’s think tank and its meetings served “no constructive purpose” and participating chief ministers had “barely a few minutes” to air their views.

Responding to KCR’s letter to Prime Minister Modi, Niti Aayog, in a statement, said the institution had already taken a number of steps to work closely with states.

He also said KCR failed to respond to repeated requests for a meeting from Niti Aayog’s delegation.

Niti Aayog also highlighted the Centre’s financial assistance to Telangana and claimed that KCR’s allegations were false.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is present at the meeting along with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The meeting should end at 4 p.m. A press briefing by the VC and CEO of NITI Aayog will take place around 5 p.m. today.

