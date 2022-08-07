Kemi Badenoch, the young Liberal candidate who revolutionized the succession of Boris Johnson

The fall of Boris Johnson has forced Britain’s Conservative Party to seek a new leadership. Since Gordon Brown was expelled from Downing Street, conservatives three heads of government have linked up (David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson himself) and have gradually improved their electoral results, but the electorate is beginning to show fatigue with the instability associated with so much change.

In this context, the British right has taken to elucidating Johnson’s replacement through a primary process in which Johnson’s name has emerged strongly. Kemi Badenoch. Born in Wimbledon, she spent her childhood in Lagos, as her family was Nigerian, but returned to the British Isles when she was sixteen and graduated from the University of Sussex. Subsequently, he developed his career in the field of engineering and in the financial sector.

In 2015, she made the leap into the public sector, as an adviser to the London City Council, and two years later, she was elected national MP, after having campaigned in favor of Brexit. Boris Johnson hired her at the Treasury Department, where she held various positions of responsibility. Between September 2021 and July 2022, he held several lower-ranking ministries, including the one responsible for linking the national government with local businesses.

Badenoch gave the bell in the primaries and, although no one counted on her, she became the fourth most voted candidate. Her dream of reaching Downing Street will have to wait, but the British press is already talking about her as one of the big winners in the process. even the newspaper The Guardian refers to to her as “a war on culture wake up who is called upon to play an important role in the next government”.

In fact, the liberal wing of the Conservative Party is so enthusiastic about Badenoch that its campaign manager, Alex Morton, has already took the leap al Institute of Economic Affairs, el thinking group who pushes the this cherism and that he remains one of the most influential voices in the political and economic debates of British conservatism.

Brilliant in discussions

Although there are other candidates with more support among the establishment Tory, Badenoch shone his own light in the debates, placing himself among the four candidates with the most support in the primary. His refusal to delve into the climate agenda followed by most developed economies was particularly applauded:

“I think we have to tackle climate change, but only if we do it in an economically sustainable way. If we damage our productive capacity, we will not solve any problem. It is important to reduce carbon emissions , but we can”. not do it by letting others bankrupt our country”

Asked about the salaries of civil servants, she took responsibility and refused to take it for granted that it would be possible to increase them without further delay:

“We cannot be simplistic and say that we are going to increase the salaries of civil servants without further delay. If the money fell from the sky, of course I would be in favor of an improvement in their income this year by 5% or 10%, but the gross reality is that it’s not that easy, to afford something like this we need to make sure the economy is able to fund that increased spending by first creating more wealth”

His stint in the government realm in charge of public finance also shaped his discourse on fiscal stability, as he made clear when he made these comments:

“I worked in the Treasury Department and I’m clear that the sensible policy is to assume that we’re always going to face complicated decisions because government can’t do everything and we have to assume that given the resources that are not endless, it’s time to prioritize and improve how we spend everyone’s money”

A proponent of lower spending, Badenoch also spoke out in favor of a significant reduction in taxes:

“Conservative tax policy which I believe is focused on leaving a lot more money in people’s pockets. For example, I am proposing a substantial reduction in the carbon tax because its effect would be widespread savings for businesses and families would be very significant and will make a difference for the private sector”

And, faced with the problem of inflation, I did not hesitate to link the rise in prices to excessive public spending monetized in recent years:

“The problem of inflation cannot be ignored and, if we want to solve it, public spending must be adjusted with an emergency budget”

Statements all of which sail against political correctness and bet on a pragmatic and liberal discourse based on the recovery of common sense as the axis of public debate.

The battle to succeed Johnson

The results of the primary process will not be known until September 5. Badenoch passed three rounds of voting, but fell to fourth. According to the latest ballot, replacing Boris Johnson is a matter of two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. Both have held positions of responsibility in recent years and represent two opposing wings economically, since Sunak embodies less liberal positions and Truss admits to being a strong supporter of the ideas of let it be promoted by their three historical referents: Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and Nigel Lawson.