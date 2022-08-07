The fall of Jack Mas is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy





It’s part of a broader scrutiny of corporate titans and the booming tech sector by the Chinese government, set in motion by critics of Mas, which has hit not only Alibaba but its rivals as well. It is estimated that one trillion dollars ($822 billion) has been erased from their collective value. Hangzhou-based Alibaba, which was founded in 1999 and generates $110 billion in annual revenue, serving 1.3 billion users worldwide, posted its first quarterly drop in growth since listing in New York last week. in 2014. It posted revenue of 205 billion yuan ($25.2 million), narrowly beating analysts’ forecasts and halving profits. The multitude of challenges facing Alibaba, including Covid and Beijing policies, sent its share price just 5% above its listing price, from a 249% higher peak at the end of 2020. . The past few months have been hectic for Alibaba, like two steps forward, one step back, David Waddell of Waddell & Associates said in a note. Meanwhile, Mas’ decision to step down will only further delay Ant Group’s plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Companies must wait up to three years to list in mainland China after a change in majority shareholder, while Hong Kong requires a one-year hiatus. The tech company’s listing on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets was believed to have meant that Chinese pragmatism was meeting the Western way of doing business, even as the United States threatened to pull Chinese companies out of its markets. markets. Angela Huyue Zhang, an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, told Channel News Asia when the listing was canceled that Mas’s scathing criticism of China’s financial regulations directly angered many senior officials who had previously expressed differing opinions on the same regulatory issues. Rumor has it that his words reached President Xi. Perhaps the ideological divergence was hardly a surprise. The former English teacher has all the trappings of the capitalist executive lifestyle. He owns a superyacht, the Zen, and is said to be worth more than $35 billion ($28 billion). Ma even perfected the rags-to-riches story. Yet, as clever as he might be, Mas’s public criticism of Beijing’s regulatory system was a step too far. Once outspoken, he has since kept a low profile since his disappearance and reappearance as his business empire leaves his grip. If Chinese leaders had kept themselves in check, perhaps China’s economy which is suffering as a result of Xi’s zero-Covid policy would enjoy greater prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/07/jack-mas-downfall-symptom-xi-jinpings-communist-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos