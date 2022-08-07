Imran sabotaged democracy, CPEC via foreign funding





ISLAMABAD:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of attempting to sabotage democracy, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the national economy in exchange foreign funding received over the past decade.

“A conspiracy project, initiated by Imran, was carried out in the country through foreign funds received by his party during different periods, including 2008-13, 2013-18 and 2018-22,” she claimed. during a press conference with the coordinator of the Prime Minister in charge of economy and energy Bilal Azhar Kayani.

She said Imran tried to weaken the parliamentary system and democracy in 2013 under the project that came into effect in 2008.

“He instigated his employees to attack the Supreme Court building, launched a campaign of civil obedience and tried to stop the CPEC by sowing political instability in the country,” she alleged.

“These are the milestones, delivery points and commitments that Imran made to his donors in return for foreign funding,” she said, adding that the PTI leader’s supporters should ask him where this is. funding has been spent.

She said Imran claimed he made a mistake in endorsing the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja as Chief Election Commissioner, but in reality the major mistake was made when Nawaz Sharif was ousted from his office for not collecting his son’s salary.

Marriyum said it was unfair to compare Imran to Nawaz who, as prime minister, eliminated terrorism, ensured 6% economic growth, created massive job opportunities for young people and above all, improved the position of the country at the international level.

Also read: Government eyes legal action for Imran’s disqualification

She said the nation must look into the reasons behind the “Imran project” under which Kashmir was sold off, CPEC projects were stopped and the country recorded negative economic growth.

Imran, during his rule, rendered young people jobless, created anarchy and political instability and imprisoned journalists, she added.

People had to understand that Imran was responsible for the current crises that were created to fulfill commitments made with foreign donors.

She said the so-called truthful and honest Imran had been miserably exposed before the nation after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the banned PTI funding case.

“A foreign agent’s party has been declared a ‘foreign aided party’ under the Political Parties Ordinance 2002 and the Elections Act 2017,” she noted.

The minister said Imran was trying to mislead the nation by constantly telling lies about a case that was investigated by the ECP for eight years.

She said the funds were also received in the personal accounts of other PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Saifullah Niazi and others. In this case, Imran and the members of the finance council were co-signatories of these accounts.

The Minister also mentioned the names of some foreign donors including Mukesh Kanda, Charn Jeet Singh, Charles, Michael and others. “Ironically, his party continued to receive the funding, but Imran Khan did not know that.”

She said that Imran, being the Prime Minister, could not prove the corruption of a single penny against the PML-N leaders during his four-year rule.

The minister said the PTI leader has also made money by committing massive corruption in the Malam Jabba project, wheat and sugar exports, BRT Peshawar and others.

She said Imran started the regime change narrative to cover up his corruption through which Bani Gala was turned into ‘Money Gala’.

Meanwhile, the minister appreciated the media for constantly sharing the flood situation with the government which helped to carry out the rescue and relief activities efficiently.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring relief activities in flood-affected areas. The prime minister had also visited Balochistan and other areas and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

She said the prime minister had ordered the NDMA and other relevant departments to start relief and rehabilitation immediately as the finance division had been instructed to transfer 5 billion rupees to the authority.

