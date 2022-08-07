Jokowi and Reward Sports together at CFD Solo

SURAKARTA – Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) along with his wife Iriana Joko Widodo and a number of ministers, on a healthy walk through the region car free day (CFD) Solo, Sunday (08/07/2022). The group also included the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his son, Jan Ethes.

Governor Ganjar said President Jokowi’s visit to Jalan Slamet Riyadi Solo CFD area was to play sports while observing the development of the area. One of the things Jokowi saw was Loji Gandrung and the repair of a number of roads.

“Nope chat with me. Earlier I was exercising methuk (pick up) he wanted to go around to see several roads including Loji Gandrung earlier. What’s going on, Mr. (Jokowi) in Loji Gandrung? Just a meeting, take a look. He just wants to exercise,” said Ganjar, met after a healthy walk with Jokowi.

Ganjar admitted that there was no special order from President Jokowi regarding development in the Solo region. A brief conversation with Jokowi only focused on the structuring of certain areas, which had been planned by the central government and the city government of Surakarta.

“If (for) I am not ordered, the plans are already prepared. There are some who want to be prepared, Mangkunegaran Palace will be in the back, prepared by the Minister of SOE. So he just looked around,” he said.

Based on field observations, Jokowi, who invited Jan Ethes, was seen buying a number of character balloons. The balloons were then distributed by Jan Ethes, to children encountered along the way.

Run with the boys

Meanwhile, before meeting Jokowi, Ganjar first jogged with his wife, Siti Atikoh, in the CFD area. The two men left Alila Hotel around 06:00 WIB and immediately ran towards Jalan Slamet Riyadi.

“See you on the road (with Jokowi), earlier I ran up to gemrobyos (sweat). Nope know (if you wanna come here),” Ganjar joked.

As for the morning run with his wife, Ganjar was accompanied by a boy named Ivandra. The innocent boy had followed Ganjar shortly after entering the CFD area. Ivandra, who was only wearing flip flops, continued running with Ganjar. Several times the boy made jokes to which Ganjar jokingly responded.

“Come on, Mr. Ganjar, rejoice. Why do runners drink?” said Ivandra, who was running ahead, when he saw Ganjar drinking mineral water while running.

Ganjar, who heard Invandra’s voice, smiled as he answered the questions and shouted excitedly.

“Aren’t you thirsty?” Enthusiasm,” Ganjar said.

The heat between Ganjar and Ivandra continues. Even Ivandra had the opportunity to tell a story during the celebration of the night of 1 Suro, then he also watched the bison carnival of Kiai Slamet. But it was not over as the parading buffaloes turned towards Surakarta Palace.

“I also saw the bison carnival here yesterday. But it’s not over,” he told Ganjar.

At this age, Ganjar asked Ivandra to sing. But he admits he can’t sing. When Ganjar asked what he could do, Ivandra admitted he could pray. In fact, he also told me that he liked to listen to the songs of Habib Syech and Habib Luthfi.

“Usually greetings, sir. But it’s embarrassing to be asked to pray now, a lot of people have seen it,” Ivandra said.

After being pressured by Ganjar with a little joke, Ivandra finally melted. Along the way, he continued to recite various salawat. Among them are Turu Putih, Ilir-ilir, in Yalal Waton.

Unfortunately, the union with Ivandra had to come to an end when Ganjar’s group entered the area crowded with CFD people. Slowly, Ivandra was swallowed up by a wave of locals who demanded a photo with Ganjar. Unknowingly, Ivandra was already far from Ganjar before their separation, and Ganjar met President Joko Widodo near Loji Gandrung. (Central Java Public Relations) *ul