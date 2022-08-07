Narendra Modi congratulates the winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022





On August 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for their medal-winning efforts



On August 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for their medal-winning efforts



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the medal-winning efforts of several athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday after a string of podium finishes for the Indians. Marking a video of Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot who became emotional after winning a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling and apologized to the people, Mr Modi said: “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses.” “Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things, keep shining!” said the prime minister. Mr Modi also praised wrestler Pooja Sihag for winning bronze and said she had established herself as a talented wrestler. “She overcame many challenges with her never say die attitude. She won a bronze medal at CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am sure she will continue to make India proud in the times to come “, did he declare. Hailing the bronze medal won by wrestler Deepak Nehra, Mr Modi said he had shown remarkable courage and commitment. “My best wishes to him for his future projects,” he added. Read also :Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 7, 2022 Mr Modi also congratulated Bhavina Patel for winning the gold medal in women’s para table tennis singles. “Remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more opportunity to be proud! She wins the prestigious para table tennis gold medal, her first CWG medal,” Mr Modi tweeted. The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more opportunity to be proud! She won the prestigious gold medal in Para table tennis, her first CWG medal. I hope his achievements will motivate Indian youth to pursue table tennis. I wish Bhavina the best for her upcoming projects. pic.twitter.com/21hb8G6HEn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022 “I hope his achievements will motivate Indian youth to pursue table tennis. I wish Bhavina the best for his future endeavours,” he said. Mr Modi also hailed the efforts of Sonal Patel who picked up a bronze medal in the Para TT. “When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel showed it in letter and in spirit by winning a bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her”, said Mr Modi. “I pray that she continues to shine in the times to come,” he added. Praising boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the bronze medal at the Games, Mr Modi said he was an excellent boxer who was successful in many sporting events. “Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this brilliant athlete won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg event in Birmingham. Congratulations to him. I wish him the best,” Mr Modi said. The Prime Minister congratulated boxer Rohit Tokas on winning the bronze medal. “His hard work and perseverance has yielded great results. I hope he will achieve even more success in the times to come,” Mr Modi said. In a tweet late last night, the Prime Minister congratulated wrestler Naveen Kumar on winning a gold medal. “More glory thanks to our wrestlers. Congratulations to Naveen Kumar on winning a gold medal. His remarkable confidence and excellent technique were on full display. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavors,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-congratulates-cwg-2022-medal-winners/article65740379.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos