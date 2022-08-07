Donald Trump urges against GOP complacency in CPAC speech





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Republicans not to become complacent ahead of November’s midterm elections and warned that the United States was on the verge of becoming Venezuela on steroids if Democrats maintained control at Washington.

Mr. Trump, who headlined the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, continues to wield significant influence over the GOP and has backed several successful primary candidates as the party eyes a red wave in Congress in the coming months. fall. But he said now was not the time for the party to rest on its laurels.

Now is not the time to be complacent, he said. We must seize this opportunity to deal with the radical left, socialist lunatics and fascists. And we have to hit them very, very hard. It must be a crippling defeat.

We must wage aggressive, relentless and bold populist campaigns, he said.

Republicans who stood up to the former president faced formidable odds in the primaries. But Democrats have hoped to leverage the same fervor that spawned their Republican opponents to their advantage in the fall by betting that, when all is said and done, voters will back moderate Democrats over stay-in Republicans. Trump’s pocket.

The GOP, however, shows no sign of abandoning Mr. Trump, who continues to hint at a 2024 presidential bid.

The former president decisively won the CPAC 2024 Republican presidential nomination straw poll, capturing 69% of anonymous online ballots collected during the three-day event. Support for Mr. Trump rose 59% at the CPAC summit in Orlando in February.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed in second place on the presidential nomination question in the latest CPAC poll, garnering 24% of the vote.

And Mr. Trump has not been afraid to throw his political weight within the party.

During his speech on Saturday, Mr. Trump beat Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, for failing to block the top priorities of the Biden administration.

The remarks coincided with a rare weekend of Senate voting in which Democrats cleared a key procedural hurdle on the way to passing their 740 health care, climate, tax and spending agenda. billion, delivering a significant victory for the party after months of tense back-and-forth on the foundational bill of President Bidens’ stalled legislative agenda.

Mr. Trump has placed much of the blame on the Kentucky Republican’s feet.

I told broken old crow, Mitch McConnell, it was going to happen, Mr Trump said. I said it loud and clear.

Mr Trump said the endorsement by Republican leaders in the Senate of the Democrats’ infrastructure bill had led to a slippery slope in Congress.

He said: If we improve this one, they will never come back and want more, Mr. Trump said. And guess what, they’re voting on it now.

The former president made several less than veiled threats to his Kentucky foe, telling the crowd that Mr. McConnell had hurt our party very badly.

McConnell is the nation’s most unpopular politician, he said. more than crazy [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi. And something must be done.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump called on the party to unite.

We have to do what we have to do to bring our nation back, he said. America is on the brink, and our movement is the only force on earth that can save it. What we do in the coming months and years will determine whether American civilization will crumble or fail, or whether it will triumph.

Correction: In a previous version of this story, the title of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was listed incorrectly.

