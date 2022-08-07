Politics
According to the Financial Times, Herrera Velutini gave thousands of dollars to Boris Johnson’s party
In 2019, he began pulling strings to financially support the former governor’s political ambitions in Puerto Rico. Wanda Vasquez Garstu To fold Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF), a banker indicted by a federal grand jury in the UK. Julio M. Herrera Velutini He became a major donor to the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British Conservative Party, according to The Financial Times.
Since Johnson arrived at 10 Downing Street, the UK prime minister’s residence, in 2019, Herrera Velutini has donated half a million pounds, or around $600,000, according to a fund release. About $120,000 was paid out days before the general election.
Herrera Velutini’s donations to the party, known in English as “the Tories”, were channeled through Britannia Financial Group, which provides wealth or wealth management and securities brokerage services.
Herrera Velutini has Italian citizenship
new day A review of UK company records confirmed that Herrera Velutini founded the group in 2016 as Helvetica Financial Group. Two years later, the company owned by Venezuelan-born bankers changed its name to Britannia Financial.
Although Herrera Velutini was born in Venezuela in December 1971 and had his primary residence in London for around six years, Britannia company records list the man as an economist by profession and an Italian citizen.
On May 11, Herrera Vellutini left her post as director of Britannia Finance, a group file where other relatives of Herrera Vellutini are also directors. Among these, Julio Cesar and Jose Francisco Herrera.
The banker’s departure from Britannia, Puerto Rico includes Vasquez Corset and former federal agent Mark D. Along with Rossini, he planned John Blakeman and Francis M. This is consistent with the alleged plot that Tias controlled regulatory processes with Phos. OCIF.
Briefly, a federal grand jury charged the defendants with participating in a bribery scheme with the help of a Puerto Rican resident investor and members of the Vasquez Corset Group during the occupation of La Fortaleza. In this maneuver, the banker would pay for the services of the former political adviser to the former governor, in exchange for the person recommended by Herrera Velutini to be appointed head of OCIF with the aim of changing the regulations governing the institutions international banking. (EBI) in Puerto Rico. After all, Herrera Velutini sought to exempt Pancredito International Bank & Trust, the company he founded in 2009, from the corrective measures required by OCIF to correct several operational shortcomings and prevent the disclosure of suspected money laundering transactions. . For federal public servants.
Last Thursday, the same day, the US Department of Justice released the indictment, Herrera Velutini has resigned as Chairman of the Directors of Pancredito.
That day, the Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested Vzquez Gard, amid reports that Herrera Velutini, who lives in London, and Rossini, who lives in Spain, would initiate extradition proceedings.
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sponsor
According to the Financial Times, Britannia Financial was among the sponsors of the concert organized in England to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Elizabeth II to the British throne.
The allegations against Herrera Velutini have added pressure on the British Conservative Party, which is in the process of determining who will be Johnson’s successor and whose fundraising strategies are in the hands of Ben Elliott, the financial statement details.
Johnson, a key figure in pushing for the UK’s exit from the European Union, or so-called Brexit, resigned on July 7. Various controversies And in particular, for the so-called “Particate,” a scandal in which Johnson was accused of fomenting numerous meetings and parties at Government House, restrictive measures were used to impede popular progress. Covid-19 in this country.
According to the publication, William Benjamin (Ben) Elliott, co-chairman and fundraiser for Britain’s Conservative Party, has made donations to his client community at Hawthorne Advisors, a public relations and consultancy firm he co-founded. Eliot.
Elliott’s clients at Hawthorne include Britannia Financial Group or the Herrera Velutini company, as evidenced by several press releases. and commented by El Nuevo Da.
Herrera Velutini has invested at least $500,000 in local politics
According to the indictment released last Thursday, Herrera Velutini, who attended the wedding of “Individual C” on January 4, 2020, promised John Blakeman, then the former governor’s political aide, about $2 per SMS. million for his political campaign if he accepts his claims about OCIF.
As part of this financial support, Herrera Velutini will pay for the services of a consultancy firm in the United Kingdom. Herrera Velutini and accused former federal agent Mark D. Rossini and company executives met with “Individual C,” Vasquez Corset and others on February 28, 2020 at a county hotel.
Part of the indictment cited text messages stating that the services cost the banker around $500,000. But other texts Rossini sent to the executives of the British consultancy indicated that hiring the consultancy required an upfront fee of around £250,000 (), or about $300,000. Then, starting in March, monthly installments of approximately 200,000 ($240,000) will be made, or until the November 2020 general election.
Herrera Velutini reportedly made the first payment directly to the consultant, while other payments were channeled through an anonymous political action group or Super Pac.
The indictment specifically alleges that Herrera Velutini and Rossini made two payments as part of a conspiracy to support Vasquez Corset’s campaign: $315,000 to a British consulting firm and an additional $40,000.
Judging by the indictment, If Vzquez Garced had won the primary and the British firm had continued to advise the former governor until the general election, Herrera Velutini would have invested around $1.9 million or more in return for helping to overthrow the financial comptroller of the state of Puerto Rico.
In 2021, when Vzquez Corset failed to win the political race, Herrera Velutini donated another $50,000 to a super fund supporting Governor Pedro Pierluisi and was used by authorities as a decoy to reaffirm the banker’s plot.
In other words, according to the federal indictment, including through the alleged conspiracy, Herrera Velutini invested at least $400,000, either directly or through a third party.
Besides this investment, El Nuevo Da reviewed Herrera before Velutini He started donating to politicians In Puerto Rico since 2016, a year after OCIF began detecting operational shortcomings in Bancrdito.
Between 2016 and 2021, Pancredito Holding, EBI’s parent company and owned by Herrera Velutini, invested an additional $125,000 to support gubernatorial candidates from the People’s Democratic Party and New Progressive Party, according to Commission data. federal election. .
