Pakistan finds out that Prime Minister Imran Khans’ former party received money from abroad





Pakistan’s election watchdog says it found former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party received millions of dollars in donations from the US, UK, UAE and Australia , which may be against the law.

Imran Khan’s political party reportedly received funds from abroad, which may be against Pakistani laws. (Photo: Jolanda Flubacher/World Economic Forum, Flickr, license) Pakistani laws do not allow political parties to accept money from abroad and the revelation could lead to a complete ban on the Khans Tehreek-e-party. Insaf (PTI) policy.

However, the PTI claims that the funds it received from abroad came from the Pakistani diaspora.

Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, came to power in 2018 on the back of his anti-corruption rhetoric but was ousted in April 2022 after losing a vote of no confidence.

The PTI could be declared a foreign-assisted political party and the current government and Khan’s political rivals could ask the Supreme Court to ban Khan and his party, lawyer Osama Malik told OCCRP.

“The commission is satisfied that the contributions and donations were received by the defendant from prohibited sources,” said the ruling, which was viewed by OCCRP. The body also ordered the seizure of illegal funds received from foreign countries.

The Commission also said that the PTI under Khan failed to disclose 13 bank accounts and that the statement they submitted was grossly inaccurate.

The case against the party was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Khan in 2014 and the long-awaited verdict of the Election Commission was announced last week. However, the announcement also came after the PTI won 15 out of 20 seats in local assembly elections in Punjab province.

The verdict of the election commissions was sent back to the government so that it could be taken to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

An investigation has been opened by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate this illegal funding by the Khans party, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

A senior Khans party official, Fawad Chaudhry, told OCCRP that the party would challenge the decision.

All funds have been received from overseas Pakistanis who are patriots and we have done nothing wrong, he said.

