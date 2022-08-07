Jack Ma’s disappearance is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

Jack Ma China economy – Getty Images contributor

As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is second to none. As founder, Jack Ma exploded in power and prestige, gaining a global reputation that spread as the company grew into a global e-commerce giant.

Yet the entrepreneur, who used the Internet for the first time in 1995 during a business trip to the United States, made a fatal mistake: in a country dominated by the personality cult of Xi Jinping, he became a recognizable leadership figure, with what seemed to be his own power. . base.

In 2020, Ma criticized China’s regulatory system, a decision seen as an attack on the Chinese state and which caused its downfall.

“Without risk, there can be no innovation in this world,” he said at a conference in Shanghai in October 2020. “Good innovation can go with regulation, but not with regulation. ‘yesterday,’ he said in remarks interpreted as direct. challenge to the ideologues who rule China.

A week later, the authorities summoned him to a closed meeting. A day later, the $30 billion IPO of financial services firm Ant Group was abruptly called off.

Now his effectively forced exit from Ant Group, announced last week, highlights China’s growing shift towards a communist-style command economy, where all activities must visibly support Xi’s ideological underpinnings.

Last week, a regulatory filing revealed that Ma, who resigned as chief executive of Alibaba in 2013 and retired as chairman in 2019, “intends to reduce his direct economic involvement and indirect influence in Ant Group over time and beyond”. limit”, reducing its stake from 50% to less than one tenth.

“With Jack’s resignation, a significant male risk will be removed from Ant’s neck,” Justin Tang, head of Asia research at United First Partners, told Bloomberg.

The billionaire’s retirement follows him nearly two years ago, when Beijing derailed the listing of Ant, which would have been the world’s largest, and ordered financial regulators to restructure its operations into a financial holding company. The filing says regulators did not demand the change, but gave their blessing.

It’s part of a broader downsizing of business titans and the Chinese government’s burgeoning tech sector, sparked by criticism of Ma, which has hit not only Alibaba but its rivals as well. It is estimated that one trillion dollars ($822 billion) has been erased from their collective value.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba – which was founded in 1999 and generates annual sales of 110 billion and serves 1.3 billion users worldwide – posted its first quarterly drop in growth since its IPO last week. in New York in 2014. She reported income. of 205 billion yuan (25.2 million), which narrowly exceeded analysts’ forecasts and cut profits in half.

Due to the many challenges facing Alibaba, including Covid and Beijing policies, its stock price is only 5% higher than its stock price, compared to a peak of 249% higher at the end of 2020.

“It’s been a turbulent few months for Alibaba, like two steps forward, one step back,” David Waddell of Waddell & Associates said in a note.

Meanwhile, Ma’s decision to step down will only further delay Ant Group’s plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Companies must wait up to three years to list in mainland China after a change in majority shareholder, while Hong Kong requires a one-year hiatus.

Floating the tech company on the stock markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai would have meant that Chinese pragmatism was responding to the Western way of doing business, even as the United States threatened to pull Chinese companies from their markets.

Angela Huyue Zhang, an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, told Channel News Asia when the listing was canceled that Ma’s “caustic criticism of China’s financial regulations directly angered many senior officials who had previously expressed conflicting views on the same regulatory issues”. ”. Rumor has it that his remarks were directed at President Xi.

Perhaps the ideological divergence was hardly a surprise. The former English teacher has all the trappings of the capitalist executive lifestyle. He owns a superyacht, the Zen, and is said to be worth over $35 billion. Ma even perfected the rags to riches story.

But as smart as he was, Ma’s public criticism of Beijing’s regulatory system was a step too far. Once outspoken, he has kept a low profile since disappearing and reappearing as his business empire eludes him.

If Chinese leaders had kept themselves in check, the Chinese economy which is suffering from Xi’s zero covid policy could enjoy greater prosperity.