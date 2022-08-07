PM Modi reacts as Pooja Gehlot gets emotional after winning CWG bronze





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consoled wrestler Pooja Gehlot after winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. Photo: ANI HIGHLIGHTS Pooja Gehlot became visibly emotional after winning the bronze medal for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Pooja was later consoled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The podium is the first major senior international medal for the young wrestler. Wrestler Pooja Gehlot extended India’s emphatic run at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg category. Pooja joined Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra in securing India three bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted by Birmingham. After securing a podium finish, Pooja was consoled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference, Pooja became emotional after winning the women’s 50kg freestyle bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. “I apologize to my compatriots. I wish for the national anthem to be played here… But I will learn from my mistakes and work on it,” wrestler Pooja told the news agency. YEARS after his game. Reacting to Pooja’s remarks on Twitter, PM Modi motivated the Indian wrestler by congratulating her for making the entire nation proud as she extended India’s medal count at the Birmingham Games. Encouraging Pooja with his special message, Prime Minister Modi told the Indian wrestler that his triumph calls for celebrations, not excuses. “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things, keep shining!” Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet. Related News CWG 2022: Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot and Pooja Sihag claim bronze medals for India in Birmingham CWG 2022: Naveen wins India’s 6th wrestling gold and defeats Pakistan’s Sharif Tahir in the final Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. t.co/tilX8zJFTT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022 Prime Minister Modi’s heartwarming reaction quickly became the talk of the town on social media. Speaking about Pooja’s campaign at CWG 2022, the Indian wrestler beat Scotland’s Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio before picking up a win over Cameron’s Rebecca Ndolo Muambo. Pooja was eclipsed by Canadian Madison Bianca Parks in the semi-finals of the Birmingham Games. Based on his technical superiority, Gehlot won his bronze medal match 12-2 at CWG 2022. His match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. It should be noted that the women’s 50kg wrestling competition was contested in a two-pool Nordic group system as only six female wrestlers plied their trade in the division. The podium is Pooja’s first major senior international medal in her highly promising career. Commonwealth Games: Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualifies for the final in the 57 kg wrestling category | Recent news

