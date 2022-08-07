What can and can’t Boris Johnson do before he leaves?





The outgoing prime minister is known for skipping some conventions, and that’s one of MPs’ biggest complaints. conservatives who turned their backs on him to force him to resign. In May, Johnson rewrote parts of the Ministerial Code (the rules that all government ministers must follow). This was just before he faced the Parliamentary Standards Committee for allegedly misleading Parliament. party door, He was also fined for breaking police lockdown and curfew rules during the pandemic, fired two ethics advisers during his tenure and failed to hire another before leaving. George Freeman, one of the last ministers to step down before Johnson, also referred to Johnson’s resignation speech, saying he did not trust him to finish his term with “humility and remorse”. It was this speech in which the Prime Minister blamed the ‘herd mentality’ and the ‘whimsical’ decision of the Conservative Party to chase what was happening. In the months since his resignation was announced, Johnson has been criticized not for what he did, but for what he didn’t: neglect his position to go on leave, win the Championship of European women’s football. Missing the final and other events and decided not to attend several important heat wave crisis meetings. On Wednesday July 20, Johnson presided over his final scrutiny session in the lower house, where he received a standing ovation from his caucus as he left the room for the last time as prime minister. An anecdote was revealed when he said goodbye to the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the sci-fi film. terminator 2At the end of the “Goodbye, baby,

