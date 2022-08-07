Trump comments on Pelosis trip to Taiwan, reiterates campaign demands in CPAC speech





Aug. 6 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “played the game” of China by visiting Taiwan this week in a lengthy speech to the Conference. of conservative political action in Texas.

In his remarks, Trump also reiterated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him and said the United States had “allowed Russia” to devastate Ukraine.

“As we gather tonight, our country is destroyed more from within than without. America is on the brink and our movement is the only force on earth that can save it,” Trump said. .

“What we do in the next few months and years will determine with America whether civilization will crumble or fail or whether it will triumph, frankly prosper, like never before. Now is not the time to be complacent. ”

Trump also accused ‘radical left Democrats’ of being socialists and fascists and said conservatives needed to launch a ‘boldly populist’ campaign and ‘throw off the shackles of globalism’ before launching into his remarks on Pelosi.

“What was she doing? And everything she touches turns to…” Trump said, allowing the audience to fill in the missing word with an expletive.

“I’ve been impeached twice. She’s failed twice. Woman brings chaos. That’s exactly what happened. What happened in China, in Taiwan, what’s happening – she played into their hands because now they have an excuse to do what they do.”

Trump then launched into his attack on Biden, whose presidency he says has been a “stunning failure” due to gasoline prices – which have fallen significantly since hitting record highs in the spring. and early summer.

“Now America has become a beggar for energy. We’re begging,” Trump said as he slammed the latest July jobs report which he says paints an inaccurate picture of employment in the world. the country.

Trump also vowed to campaign against Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., the centrist lawmaker who he says ‘devastated’ his state by signing the Cut Inflation Act that is expected to advance in the Senate after a procedural vote scheduled for Saturday. .

“I’m going to come down and campaign against him as hard as anyone can,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Manchin swore not to vote against him in the impeachment process, but later voted against the former president in both impeachment trials. He also said he would consider targeting Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist Democratic lawmaker from Arizona.

In his remarks on the 2020 presidential election, Trump falsely claimed that “the election was rigged and stolen, and now our country is being systematically destroyed,” adding that he “ran twice and won two time”.

“We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse,” Trump said.

According to the latest UN report, 5,327 civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine.

