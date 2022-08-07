Publicist Grlach – ‘Xi Jinping could use the conflict over Taiwan to close ranks inward’





Chinese head of state Xi Jinping could use the conflict with Taiwan domestically. (image/Xinhua) However, at the moment he has nothing to show that could support this approach. “A whole lot of problems” Grlach is an expert in international politics, lived in Taiwan for a while, and recently wrote a book about the conflict. Regarding Xi, he mentioned “a whole bunch of problems”. The Chinese economy is doing badly and the corona pandemic is badly managed. In addition, savings are no longer secure, and the middle class refuses to pay the installments of the apartments it has already bought because their construction is not progressing. In this regard, Xi believes that the conflict with Taiwan could close ranks inward. “Militarization is in full swing” Grlach pointed out that the People’s Republic’s militarization of the Western Pacific and all of Asia was in full swing. When Xi came to power the country had 20 nuclear warheads, today there are probably around 400. China has expanded its fleet over the past 25 years – the second largest in the world after the United States. A trade blockade would also affect China itself Regarding a possible comprehensive trade blockade on Taiwan, Grlach said such a move would also massively hit the Chinese economy. Because China imports semiconductors from Taiwan – for example for the production of iPhones. The current conflict over Taiwan was sparked by senior US politician Pelosi’s visit to the island. China views Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and views foreign politicians visiting there as a provocation. more on the subject China’s military power – what the Taiwan conflict is about This post was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 7, 2022.

