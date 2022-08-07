PM Modi’s motivational words for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

The Prime Minister’s remarks were widely appreciated on social media. Social media users said Prime Minister Modi’s encouragement of sports fraternity would go a long way in developing the sports ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s touching gesture of cheering on desolate wrestler Pooja Gehlot was appreciated not only in the country but also across the border.

After Pooja’s loss to Madison Parks of Canada in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games women’s 50 kg freestyle event, the wrestler won the bronze medal match against Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio by 12-2.

Also read: My ration, my right: applying for ration cards is now easier; here’s how

Pooja got emotional speaking to the media after having to settle for the bronze medal. She apologized to her compatriots and said her ambition was to have the national anthem played in Birmingham, where the matches are staged.

Reacting to Pooja’s remarks, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to motivate the wrestler. He wrote, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey inspires us; your success excites us. You are destined for great things to come…keep shining!”

The Prime Minister’s remarks were widely appreciated on social media.

Pakistani journalist Shiraj Hassan wrote on Twitter: “This is how India projects its athletes. Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal and expressed her sadness as she couldn’t win the gold medal, and Prime Minister Modi replied to him. Ever seen such a message for the Pakistani Prime Minister or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes win medals?”

Other users have pointed out that this gesture is exactly what differentiates Prime Minister Modi from other prime ministers the country has had. Social media users said Prime Minister Modi’s approach and encouragement to sports fraternity will greatly contribute to the development of the sports ecosystem and pave the way for more sports stars in the coming days.

Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

Last updated Aug 7, 2022 12:51 PM IST