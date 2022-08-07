Politics
PM Modi’s motivational words for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts
The Prime Minister’s remarks were widely appreciated on social media. Social media users said Prime Minister Modi’s encouragement of sports fraternity would go a long way in developing the sports ecosystem.
New Delhi, First published Aug 7, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s touching gesture of cheering on desolate wrestler Pooja Gehlot was appreciated not only in the country but also across the border.
After Pooja’s loss to Madison Parks of Canada in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games women’s 50 kg freestyle event, the wrestler won the bronze medal match against Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio by 12-2.
Also read: My ration, my right: applying for ration cards is now easier; here’s how
Pooja got emotional speaking to the media after having to settle for the bronze medal. She apologized to her compatriots and said her ambition was to have the national anthem played in Birmingham, where the matches are staged.
Reacting to Pooja’s remarks, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to motivate the wrestler. He wrote, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey inspires us; your success excites us. You are destined for great things to come…keep shining!”
The Prime Minister’s remarks were widely appreciated on social media.
Pakistani journalist Shiraj Hassan wrote on Twitter: “This is how India projects its athletes. Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal and expressed her sadness as she couldn’t win the gold medal, and Prime Minister Modi replied to him. Ever seen such a message for the Pakistani Prime Minister or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes win medals?”
Other users have pointed out that this gesture is exactly what differentiates Prime Minister Modi from other prime ministers the country has had. Social media users said Prime Minister Modi’s approach and encouragement to sports fraternity will greatly contribute to the development of the sports ecosystem and pave the way for more sports stars in the coming days.
Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles
Last updated Aug 7, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Sources
2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-words-of-motivation-for-wrestler-pooja-gehlot-wins-hearts-rg8hrh
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- No medals, but Singles, Doubles Round-of-16 finish for Guyana in table tennis August 7, 2022
- Hanbok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News August 7, 2022
- Jokowi and Reward Sports together at CFD Solo August 7, 2022
- The Enterprising Side of New Education Policy – The New Indian Express August 7, 2022
- Imran sabotaged democracy, CPEC via foreign funding August 7, 2022