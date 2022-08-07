Politics
Vladimir Putin fears a long war in Ukraine more than you think
Mr Putin hopes that the cost of living crisis caused by his blockade of oil and gas will weaken Europe’s will to continue to support Ukraine. At first it was Germany under pressure. But now the continent’s weakest links in the alliance against the Kremlin are feeling the pressure. Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has insisted she will continue Italy’s support for Kyiv if, as polls suggest, she emerges ahead in next month’s election.
But Viktor Orban’s regime in Hungary is even more sympathetic to Putin. And in Hungary, one of the poorest states in the EU, food inflation alone was 22.1% a year in June.
As the conflict drags on in eastern Ukraine, many observers believe the West is running out of time. New York Times Expert Thomas Friedman suggested that Mr Putin is probably telling the generals to take him just at Christmas, when winter sets in and gas shortages in Europe really start to bite.
But Russia is already in trouble. The Kremlin is looking to Turkey and other potential new trading partners in an effort to circumvent Western sanctions that are destroying its economy, despite all the Kremlin’s claims to the contrary.
A recent detailed report on the state of Russia’s finances after the invasion of Ukraine by economists at Yale University concluded that the sanctions were catastrophically crippling the Russian economy. They noted that the Kremlin promoted misleading figures on oil and gas revenues (and recently stopped publishing figures) as it was forced to sell energy to India and China at prices extremely reduced. Russian domestic production has come to a complete halt and lacks the capacity to replace lost companies, products and talent; The hollowing out of Russia’s domestic innovation and production base has led to soaring prices and consumer angst, the Yale team concluded.
Friends of Putin
As Mr Putin met his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Sochi on Friday, concerns mounted that the Kremlin could strengthen economic ties with an unpredictable and temperamental NATO member who has not joined. ‘taxation sanctions against Moscow.
A Russian proposal intercepted before the meeting, reported in American media, indicated that Russia wants Turkey to accept new channels to help conceal national identity of its exports and avoid restrictions on its banking, energy and industrial sectors.
The very real possibility that this would see Turkish companies caught up in Western sanctions means that Ankara is unlikely to agree.
Putin had hoped that his boundless friendship with fellow dictator Xi Jinping would allow him to use alternative payment systems through Chinese banks. But that plan came to nothing, as Beijing balks at the prospect of harsh secondary sanctions from the US and EU if it helps Russia in this way.
It is widely assumed that by virtue of running a police state, Mr Putin is less concerned about the economic fallout from war than the leaders of Western governments, who are chosen by free and fair elections.
Some experts believe, however, that Mr Putin is more vulnerable to the effects of Western sanctions than is often assumed.
The situation will be bleaker next year, said Sergei Guriev, former chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Washington Post. Nobody knows how things will work out when the European oil embargo comes into force. We were in uncharted territory.
A top Kremlin authority, US government adviser Fiona Hill, thinks Putin has little time to declare his success in Ukraine, telling Foreign Policy he could also run against deadlines.
In this regard, she suggests that dire warnings of cracks in Western resolve serve the Kremlins’ purpose. He wants to make sure the West is on their backs, always wondering if we can make it, if we can persevere. This is part of an information war.
There is one particular date Putin has in mind: the Russian presidential election, scheduled for March 2024.
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/world/vladimir-putin-long-war-sanctions-1782221
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- No medals, but Singles, Doubles Round-of-16 finish for Guyana in table tennis August 7, 2022
- Hanbok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News August 7, 2022
- Jokowi and Reward Sports together at CFD Solo August 7, 2022
- The Enterprising Side of New Education Policy – The New Indian Express August 7, 2022
- Imran sabotaged democracy, CPEC via foreign funding August 7, 2022