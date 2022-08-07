The Department of Justice should indict Donald Trump





As former President Donald Trump prepares to officially announce his 2024 bid for another term in the White House, it is becoming increasingly clear that he should be prosecuted for his attempts to nullify the 2020 election. .

It is not something to be undertaken lightly. Attempting to imprison a former president, especially one who is a leading contender for his party’s presidential nomination, is something that should be reserved for the most serious of circumstances. People will say that the rule of law demands that presidents be prosecuted like any other citizen, but it really is more complicated than that.

The Justice Department says it investigates crimes, not people, and that’s how it should be. No one should want the Department of Justice to turn against foreign party leaders for offenses that would never have been attributed to anyone else. The justice system depends on prosecutors using their discretion properly, so that the immense power of government is not used to hound people over trivial or technical details, and that really needs to apply even more to leaders politicians, especially from the party that does not control the White House.

That’s why it’s so awful that Trump encourages chanting to lock up his political opponents.

I am also only somewhat impressed by the arguments aimed at deterring future presidents from committing crimes. It is not clear to me that the possibility of prosecution and imprisonment would ever be the main thing that would prevent presidents from breaking the law. The political consequences are paramount for most presidents, who have spent most of their lives trying to reach the White House. Trump may not care that he was impeached twice and prompted the first-ever same-party convicting votes in the Senate, but if that’s the case, he’s probably unique among presidents in that way. . I suspect that Richard Nixon cared more about being ousted from the presidency and politically humiliated than about jail time.

And even

Trump did not commit ordinary crimes (well, he probably did, and that also weighs on all that, but that’s not the main thing). He attempted to overturn an election he had lost and used the presidency to do so. That becomes increasingly clear as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol presented its case.

Pundits seem to believe the evidence is there and conviction is likely for Trump’s efforts to pressure election officials to tamper with results, spin lists of fake voters and provoke the Capitol crowd. And it’s very relevant that Trump to this day, long after the election, continues to try to overturn the legitimate outcome. Prosecutors should take this into account if a person constantly takes to the biggest stages and actually brags about their crimes and promises to commit them again if given the chance.

The possibility that Trump supporters will respond to an indictment with violence or political sabotage should not compel prosecutors. It is one thing to work hard to uphold the ideal of equal justice before the law. It is quite another to be intimidated by extra-constitutional threats.

There is a fair argument that the proper place for all this was Congress, and that impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from other office would have been sufficient. But whether it’s correct or not, this ship has sailed.

If all this gives the impression that the final decision of the Department of Justice will indeed be political in nature, that is correct. Prosecutors must balance the threat to the nation to indict a former president against the threat to the nation not to. Given the facts we’ve seen, it’s just not that hard of a choice. Trump’s crimes are too big and too dangerous to ignore.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and politics.

