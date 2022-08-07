Politics
More than 6,00,000 Chinese nationals seek asylum; Xi Jinping’s “repressive policies” to blame? | world news
beijing: More than 6,000,000 Chinese nationals have sought asylum in China because of Xi Jinping’s repressive policies that have prompted the “great exodus”, according to a United Nations high commissioner for refugees.
Since Xi took power, China has implemented several crackdowns in the country. According to The Hong Kong Post, no citizen is spared from repression. Tech giants including Alibaba, Tencent and Didi are also facing a series of investigations into a range of issues classified as “regulatory” standards.
The standards include limiting the number of hours children are allowed to play video games, cracking down on celebrity fan culture and limits on artificial intelligence algorithms used by tech giants.
These regulations are introduced to anchor the tech giants as their growth and influence over the past 15 years has been spectacular, the Hong Kong Post reported. A recently leaked report quoted by the media said that Yang Huiyan, who is also known as the richest woman in China at present, acquired a “golden passport” in Cyprus by applying for Union citizenship. European.
It should be noted that human rights activists or anyone who supports and echoes democracy has been consistently targeted by the Chinese government. Moreover, the suppression of ethnic minorities has become the new norm in China.
Journalists from foreign countries face problems in China
Journalists from foreign countries have also faced visa problems, and there have been cases where they too have been detained and deported. In Hong Kong, more than 93,000 residents left the city in 2020 alone, while the number in 2021 was 23,000.
Strict Covid-19 policy has upset citizens
Besides Chinese nationals, foreign citizens have also left China due to strict government policies in the wake of COVID-19 and the resulting severe lockdowns. All in all, it is very evident that since Xi Jinping became president, several changes have taken place not only outside but also inside the country.
Growing anxiety among citizens due to his aggressive policies, high pollution levels, a massive crackdown on civil rights activists and journalists as well as the suspicions hovering around the wealthy are leading to a kind of mass exodus situation. in the actual context. Considering and comparing the figures of the last decade, the scenario is likely to worsen, as the strict restrictions related to COVID-19 have also left nothing out.
