‘India can only develop when…’: KCR announces boycott of NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi; BJP calls him ‘nizam’ of Telangana | India News

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday August 6, 2022 announced a boycott of Niti Aayog’s 7th board meeting and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was staying away as a sign of strong protest against the “current discriminatory tendency of the Center towards the States”. In a strong four-page letter to Modi, Rao popularly known as KCR said that India as a strong nation can only grow when states grow.

Only strong and economically vibrant states can make India a strong country, Telangana President Rashtra Samithi (TRS) wrote in the letter recounting a host of reasons for his boycott of the meeting.

“In view of these facts, I do not find it useful to attend the 7th meeting of the Niti Aayog Board of Directors scheduled for August 7, 2022, and I am refraining from attending in strong protest against the current tendency of central government to discriminate against states and not treat them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country,” Rao said.

He alleged that recent “unpleasant events” have given rise to a realization that the federal structure is being systematically eroded by certain “deliberate actions” of the Center and said needless to say these developments are very discouraging for the “pioneers” of states like Telangana.

“The blatant discrimination against certain states, even in the legitimate functions assigned to them in the Constitution, leaves much to be desired,” Rao added.

He reminded Modi that although in the beginning, NITI Aayog constituted a group of chief ministers to give recommendations on development issues, he was sidelined and instead, the Center micromanages the programs taking into account specific state needs that are best left to individual states.

“It is not only in the case of such projects, but the Center has also turned Nelson’s eye even to the recommendations of NITI Aayog himself…” wrote the Telanagana CM.

Creation of a think tank with a mandate for cooperative federalism: NITI Aayog responds to KCR

NITI Aayog responded to K Chandrashekar Rao and said the public policy think tank was established as an institution with a mandate of cooperative federalism with the premise that “strong states make a strong nation”.

“It is regrettable that the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana has chosen not to attend the NITI Aayog Board Meeting to be held on August 7. The Board of Directors is a forum where the most senior leaders The country’s politicians sit at the center and the state levels deliberate on key development issues and agree on appropriate results-oriented solutions for national development,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

He added that a number of measures have already been put in place to work closely with states.

In the past year alone, more than 30 meetings have been held with chief ministers of states by NITI Vice President/members Aayog, the statement said.

“A delegation led by Vice President NITI Aayog met with the Chief Minister of Telangana in Hyderabad on January 21, 2021 to discuss development issues relating to the state. More recently, despite requests for a meeting from NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister did not respond,” the Indian government think tank said.

“The Honorable CM Telangana’s allegation that states were not co-opted in the preparation of the agenda is incorrect,” he added.

KCR has become the ‘nizam’ of Telangana: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at KCR and said his views reflected he was “not interested” in the development of his state and neighborhood.

“He thinks he is too big to attend,” Goyal said of Telangana CM’s refusal to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday.

“He forgets that NITI Aayog is working to move the country forward… he doesn’t want that to happen. He has become the ‘nizam’ of Telangana, doesn’t believe in talks about the development of the country and the state” , the BJP leader was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

KCR has ‘no moral courage’ to confront PM Modi: Telangana BJP chief

Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar also attacked K Chandrasekhar Rao and said he had “no moral courage” to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was therefore boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting with lame excuses.

Lashing out at KCR for his remarks, the BJP leader said if the chief minister was really worried about the state, he could have raised the issue at the meeting.

He said KCR’s decision to boycott the meeting amounted to insulting democratic institutions.

Sanjay added that KCR had never shown any interest in attending official meetings in the past eight years. The BJP leader remarked that the TRS leader only goes to Delhi for political reasons and to meet political party leaders but never went there for the good of the people.

“KCR says it is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting but the days are not far off when the people of Telangana will boycott it,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the 7th NITI Aayog Board Meeting on August 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to chair the seventh meeting of the Board of Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center in New Delhi on August 7.

According to NITI Aayog, the agenda of the meeting includes, among others, crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agro-communities; implementation of the national education policyschool education; implementation of the national education policy of higher education; and urban governance.

The meeting will also highlight the importance of India’s presidency to the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 platform.

This would notably be the first in-person meeting of the Board of Governors since July 2019.