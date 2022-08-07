President Joko Widodo closes 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games, Indonesia emerges as overall champion





Surabaya (beritajatim.com) – The 11th ASEAN Para Games 2022 was officially closed by President Joko Widodo on Saturday evening (6/8). The event, which took place at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java, ended with a fireworks display in the Surakarta sky. Not only that, various performances were also exhibited. At the end of the event itself, Jokowi handed over a jug filled with water to the Hanoman dancers. The water is used to cut off the water from the cauldron. During the Southeast Asia Disabled Sports Festival, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the athletes from ASEAN countries who participated. According to him, these athletes gave a message to the outside world, that limitations are not an obstacle for someone to achieve something they want. With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities are capable of scoring a million achievements, he said. On this occasion, Jokowi also affirmed his commitment to always support all initiatives of people with disabilities. He believes the solidarity shown by the athletes at the event will be a great strength for ASEAN. Without forgetting that the Indonesian number one also expressed his gratitude to the Vice President of the Cambodian National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Hun Many, APSF (ASEAN Para Sport Federation), International Sport Federation, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games National Committee. Also all parties who participated in the success of the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022, including the Governor of Central Java and the Mayor of Surakarta. Indonesia emerge as overall champion at 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games After the end of the full sports series last Friday (5/8), Indonesia officially emerged as the champions of the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games. This breaks the last 5 years, if the host of the ASEAN Para Games does not win the overall championship title. We know that the 5 previous organizing countries, namely: Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Indonesia in 2011, all had never been winners of the general classification. The total number of medals won by Indonesia is 419 medals. With details; 171 gold medals, 138 silver and 110 bronze. (John)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritajatim.com/ragam/presiden-joko-widodo-tutup-asean-para-games-ke-11-indonesia-keluar-sebagai-juara-umum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos