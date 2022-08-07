Trump strains in Waukesha for Michels and Steen, and against Kleefisch and Vos | WUWM 89.7 FM





Former President Donald Trump praised some Republican leaders in Wisconsin and criticized others during a speech in Waukesha on Friday night. Trump’s visit came days before next Tuesday’s primaries in Wisconsin.

Trump’s main focus has been on the GOP primary for governor, where construction company owner Tim Michels would be in a close race with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Trump had already endorsed Michaels, but added to his praise for the Brownsville business executive.

“He’s building massive tunnels and infrastructure, bidding like the Lincoln Tunnel in New York. He’s digging through the dirt. He’s digging through the mountains. He’s big. He’s one of the biggest employers in the state,” Trump said.

Michels says he has 8,000 employees.

Screenshot from WisconsinEye

/

Tim Michels addresses the crowd ahead of Donald Trump's arrival in Waukesha.

It was rare for Republicans to criticize other Republicans. But that’s what Trump did, when he later verbally attacked Michels’ main rival, Kleefisch.

“A career politician and political insider. I’ve known her for a long time. She’s the hand-picked candidate for the bankrupt establishment, the RINOS (Republicans In Name Only), the Washington swamp, and she’s running a campaign of lies and lies. . Kleefisch complains about lobbyists. But her husband in one of the biggest in a place called Madison. You know Madison,” Trump said.

Kleefisch’s husband, former GOP Rep. Joel Kleefisch, is listed as having about 10 clients, which wouldn’t make him one of the top lobbyists.

Former Vice President Mike Pence sat between GOP gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (left) and former Gov. Scott Walker during a law enforcement roundtable in Pewaukee on Wednesday .

Earlier this week in Pewaukee, former Trump Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Among other things, Pence praised his efforts to support law enforcement.

Last night, Trump didn’t stop at the governor’s primary. He also lambasted Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who is facing a primary challenge from Adam Steen in a GOP legislative contest in Racine County.

Trump remains upset that Vos hasn’t done more to try to decertify the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

“Despite undeniable evidence of rigging and fraud, Chairman Vos took no action to hold the Wisconsin Elections Commission to account, clean up voter rolls, or right other wrongs,” he claimed.

Trump praised a much-criticized probe into voter fraud led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman that Vos authorized. Gableman, who has previously admitted to being a Trump supporter, attended Trump’s speech.

Vos told WUWM this week that Trump’s endorsement of Steen was unsurprising and that Vos is proud of his efforts over the previous decade to support the then government. Scott Walker.

Trump did not allow Steen to speak during the former president’s time on stage. But Michels was asked to comment.

And Michels did, looking very excited. “The best thing we can do is vote on Tuesday, and that’s the way to get rid of Tony Evers and get proper leadership in the Madison Governor’s office!” He shouted.

Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers’ re-election campaign said Friday that Michels had embraced Trump’s campaign lies. Democrats also held at least three press conferences to discuss Trump’s visit.

State Representative Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) speaks during a press conference at the Waukesha County Democratic Party Office

In Waukesha, State Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer of Racine said the Trump ticket lost Wisconsin in 2020,” she said.

Republicans and Democrats, top to bottom of their respective tickets, are expected to do a lot more campaigning this weekend, through Monday, and possibly until the polls close Tuesday night.

Audio of Trump and Michels is from a wiseye.org webcast of the rally.

