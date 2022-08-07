Turkish banks adopt Russian payment system, says Erdogan





(Bloomberg) – Five Turkish banks have adopted Russia’s Mir payment system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his return from talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi. There are serious developments regarding the work Turkish banks are doing on the Russian Mir card, Turkish state agency Anadolu said, citing Erdogan on the plane. This is a relief for both Russian tourists and Turkey, he told reporters. The ruble payment will be a source of financial support for Russia and Turkey, he said, adding that central bank governors of the two countries also met during the visit. Putin and Erdogan agreed to start switching to part payment in rubles for natural gas deliveries during the talks in Sochi. Read more: Putin, Erdogan Stress Trust, promise deeper ties at summit talks While Turkey has expressed opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has refrained from joining US and European sanctions against Russia. It also continued to import energy from Russia, which supplied a quarter of its crude oil imports and about 45% of its natural gas deliveries last year. Russia has also provided Turkey with much-needed foreign exchange liquidity by transferring billions of dollars to a Turkish subsidiary of Rosatom for the completion of construction of a nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast. Erdogan also said he would visit the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which has been at the center of controversy after a leading Turkish contractor was sacked by Russian state-owned Rosatom. Neither Turkey nor Russia would accept a delay in completing the plant, Erdogan said. Read more: Russia transfers dollars to Turkey for $20 billion nuclear power plant Turkish ministries are also working to broker a deal on Russian grain exports, Erdogan said. Dozens of ships are stuck in ports scattered along the Black Sea. Ukraine made its first shipment of grain since Russia invaded on August 1 and three more left Ukrainian ports on Friday. 2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/turkish-banks-are-adopting-russian-payments-system-erdogan-says-1.1802300 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos