Trump wins mock CPAC poll with more than two-thirds of votes





Former President Trump won a comfortable majority of votes in the Conservative Political Action Conferences (CPAC) straw poll, maintaining his position as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Organizers announced at the CPAC convention in Texas that Trump won 69% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) with 24%. Trump has widened his lead since the last CPAC straw poll in February, when he received support from 59% of voting participants to DeSantis’ 28%.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) came in third place with 2%, while the other picks received 1% support or less.

In a hypothetical poll without Trump in the race, DeSantis held the lead with 65%. Donald Trump Jr. came in second place with 8%, Cruz came in third with 6%, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in fourth with 5%.

Although DeSantis has drawn attention as a possible alternative to Trump as the 2024 GOP nominee, Trump has consistently topped CPAC’s informal straw polls since leaving office last year.

Trump won the mock poll taken at CPAC in February 2021, about a month after his term ended, with 55% of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 21%. He received 70% support in the mock poll taken at a second CPAC convention last July.

DeSantis remained the regular second runner-up in the meantime, but was unable to surpass 30% support.

DeSantis led among the potential choices to be the running mate with 43%, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) with 9% and Pompeo at 7%.

Trump’s approval rating among CPAC attendees hit 99%, up two points from February. Nine in 10 said they strongly approved of Trump’s performance as president.

More than 60% of voters cited electoral integrity as the most important issue, a sign of Trump’s influence over the party as he continues to claim without proof that voter fraud cost him his re-election in the election. 2020 presidential election.

More than half of voters cited building a border wall and immigration as one of the most important issues, while about 30% cited energy independence and constitutional rights, respectively.

The results also showed that CPAC attendees generally do not expect President Biden or Vice President Harris to be the Democratic nominees in 2024.

A 37% majority believe California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will be the Democratic nominee, while 16% expect former first lady Michelle Obama. Biden was chosen by 8%, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Harris was chosen by 4 percent.

Close Modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/trump-wins-cpac-straw-poll-with-more-than-two-thirds-of-the-vote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos