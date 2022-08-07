Pooja Gehlot Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Pooja Gehlot apologized after the medal ceremony for not qualifying for the semi-finals. Read what PM Modi has to say.

By beating Scotland’s Christine Lemofack Letchidjio, Pooja Gehlot clinched bronze in the women’s 50kg on August 6. It was the wrestler’s first time qualifying for the Commonwealth Games, and she has already won a medal for India. Pooja Gehlot apologizes for winning gold After her medal ceremony, Gehlot addressed the media and apologized for only bringing bronze and not qualifying for the semi-finals. She said, I wanted the national anthem to be played here. However, I will learn from my mistakes and work on it. When the media asked what she was carrying home. The discouraged wrestler replied that she only wore bronze. The media encouraged her to say that she had done well and that she should be proud of her accomplishments as she wore a medal for the country. PM Modi calls for celebrations #LOOK | Pooja Gehlot of India secures emotional post as she wins bronze medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling “I apologize to my compatriots. I wish the national anthem had been played here… But I will learn from my mistakes and work on it,” says wrestler Pooja Gehlot. pic.twitter.com/LOHIMeMRHI ANI (@ANI)

August 6, 2022 In response to a viral ANI video tweet where Gehlot apologized for not qualifying for the semi-finals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote words of encouragement. His tweet read, Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not apologies. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things to come, keep shining. Pooja Ghelots Journey To Commonwealth Games 2022 Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things to come, keep shining! https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

August 7, 2022 The 25-year-old wrestler was born in New Delhi and has always been interested in the sport. Her wrestler uncle Dharamveer Singh did not introduce her to the akhara (wrestling ring) until she was six years old. She first started playing volleyball. She was part of a team that played at the national junior level. After watching Geeta and Babita Phogat win gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Gehlot was inspired to get into the game and represent the country. Her professional wrestling training began in 2014. She traveled at odd hours, then turned to training with boys in an akhara. In 2016, she won the junior wrestling championship in the 48 kg category. First gold medal in 2017 Gehlot participated in the Asian Junior Championship in 2017. The tournament was held in Taiwan and the wrestler won her first gold medal. Don’t miss: India’s Priyanka Goswami makes history by winning silver Silver medal in 1019 At the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship, the wrestler won the silver medal in the 51 kg category. The tournament took place in Budapest, Hungry. She was the second Indian woman to medal in this event. Don’t Miss: India’s Women’s Lawn Bowling Team Wins Historic Gold Medal In 2022, she also completed the Yasar Dogu tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. Wrestling medal events have ended at the 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham. About 12 women participated in the event and made the country proud by winning six gold, one silver and five bronze medals. Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/education-career-tech/prime-minister-modi-tweet-pooja-gehlot-bronze-commonwealth-games2022-article-204926 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos