Zombie government: more than half of departments delay key decisions | Boris Johnson

Mining along Cumbria’s west coast dates back to at least the 1600s, and this summer the local community was awaiting a crucial government decision on whether further deep coal mining would be permitted.

While supporters of the 165m deep coal mine near Whitehaven say it would create jobs and help fuel Britain’s steel industry, environmental campaigners say it would undermine the government’s commitment to climate targets .

On the eve of the highly anticipated announcement, Boris Johnson faced a cabinet mutiny. An email was sent around 3:30 p.m. that day saying the decision had been postponed. Hours later, Michael Gove, the upgrade secretary who was to make the decision, was fired. One is now scheduled for later this month, but no one is holding their breath.

We don’t have a functioning government, said Kate Willshaw, policy officer for Friends of the Lake District, which opposes plans for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years. Nothing is done in time. Its chaos.

The upheaval and backwardness in the department is mirrored in Whitehall as the country is set to descend into one of its worst economic crises. Civil servants had to contend with mass ministerial resignations, a lame prime minister and a long leadership campaign.

An analysis by the Observer reveals that in more than half of key government departments, ministerial announcements have been withdrawn at short notice, legislation has stalled and deadlines for publishing policy documents have been missed.

One of them was a white paper containing proposals for reforming gambling laws. It was supposed to take place this summer but has now been postponed. The Gambling with Lives charity, which supports and campaigns for families affected by gambling-related suicide, attacked the decision, warning that tens of thousands more people will be injured and some will die.

Proposals to reform gambling laws have been dropped, which could lead to more suicides among drug addicts. Photography: Islandstock/Alamy

New legislation for an online safety bill to protect children has also been put on hold until a new government is in place. The bills seek to prevent the dissemination of illegal content, including images of child abuse, terrorist material and hate crimes.

The NSPCC, the child protection charity, said last week it feared the delay could lead to the bill being diluted despite years of failed self-regulation by tech giants . Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: There can be no more important mission for government than to protect children from abuse, and the next Prime Minister must introduce the Online Safety Bill as a national priority.

At the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Jobs Bill originally promised in December 2019 appears to have been shelved. It aimed to introduce flexible working, better support working families with childcare and strengthen workers’ rights after Brexit.

The department also reported a corporate strategy to boost private investment and encourage entrepreneurship. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, hoped to deliver the plan in early 2022, but the FinancialTimes reported earlier this year that work has been halted on the strategy.

Earlier this year the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was criticized for failing to bring forward several bills promised to protect wildlife and the environment. They include plans to ban the use of peat in horticulture to protect valuable peatland habitats and achieve net zero targets.

At the Department of Health and Social Care, rules prohibiting cross-buying on foods and drinks high in fat, salt or sugar have been postponed for a year, given the global economic situation . At HM Treasury, a liquor tax review is now not expected until the fall.

At the Home Office, a review by former Charity Commission chairman William Shawcross of the Prevent programme, which aims to stop people being drawn into terrorism, has still not been published despite the warrant indicating that it would be submitted to Parliament by 31 December. 2021. The review is believed to have been submitted to the Home Office at least three months ago

Thangam Debbonaire, the Commons shadow leader, said: As if crushing the economy wasn’t enough, Boris Johnson’s zombie government is asleep at the wheel as the country grinds to a halt. The Conservative government, which is not in power, is delaying major projects, missing deadlines and, once again, breaking the promises it has made.

A government spokesman said he should be judged on his actions in service to the British people. The Prime Minister remains focused on pursuing his commitments to the public.