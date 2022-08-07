China’s Xi is a real threat to Taiwan and the Biden team needs to wake up

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missteps by the Biden administration and fellow Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding Taiwan make war with communist China more likely and faster than many realize.

Beijing is quite clear about its intentions vis-à-vis our position vis-à-vis Taiwan, which the regime considers a renegade province. The day after Pelosis’ recent visit to the island nation, Chinese ballistic missiles landed in six areas encircling Taiwan to include waters in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and not by mistake. Precision-guided missiles usually land where they are intended, a clear message from the communist regime to jittery democrats in Taipei and allies like Tokyo and Washington.

Certainly the three-day live-fire exercise by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is proof that Beijing thinks an invasion of the island nation is plausible. Now, time flies faster and faster as this onslaught seems inevitable. However, the key question is: what does this mean for nations like the United States?

Let’s start by dispelling a key misconception. Despite President Bidens’ repeated promises to rush to Taiwan’s aid if attacked by Beijing, we do not have a mutual defense treaty with Taipei, but we do have a stake in that country’s lion share. – 85% – of world production of semiconductors. In fact, we have fulfilled our 1979 obligation of the “One China” Taiwan Relations Act by recognizing Beijing as the rightful leader of all Chinese people, including those in Taiwan.

What we don’t know is, given our so-called “policy of strategic ambiguity” regarding Taiwan, whether, as Biden said in Japan in May, the United States will rush to help from the islands if China attacks. I doubt that promise, and not just because we don’t have enough forces in the Western Pacific, but because the Chinese president is deadly serious about Taiwan and has growing power to back up his intentions.

We have to accept that President Xi is not bluffing when it comes to what he calls the breakaway province: Taiwan. Moreover, the ever-persistent Mr. Xi, who is both President of China and Chairman of the Communist Party of China, will very soon be more powerful and ready for action, regardless of the assurances that Mrs. Pelosi has given to the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

This fall, Xi will stand before the 20th Party Congress seeking an unprecedented third term, an outcome that will enshrine him as president for life like his all-powerful predecessor Mao Zedong.

Xi, like Mao, is a hardened Marxist-Leninist who rose from obscurity in 2013 to return communist rule to its totalitarian roots away from the corruption that has plagued China’s elite thanks to that country’s economic explosion in the 1990s.

Along with his party’s mandate to root out ideological corruption, Xi’s main goal has always been to reunite Taiwan under Beijing’s control by ending the century-long family feud.

Understand that the Communist Chinese and the Kuomintang (the predecessors of contemporary Taiwanese rulers) fought a civil war between 1927 and 1949 for the right to rule China. With the exception of the War Lord period (1916-1928) and the Japanese occupation (1937-1945), this internal family struggle continued until 1949, when the KMT suffered an immediate defeat. battle. Then KMT leader Chiang Kai-shek and his army fled to Taiwan and set up a government in exile.

To further aggravate the West’s confusion over Taiwan, in 1950 President Harry Truman, after accepting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan at the end of World War II (Cario Declaration of 1943), reversed our policy regarding this island following China’s support for North Korea’s invasion of South Korea (June 1950). This coincided with the emergence of the Cold War with the Soviet Union which led to the United States working with the KMT-led Taiwanese government to ratify the Sino-American Mutual Defense Treaty in 1955. The treaty was dropped by President Jimmy Carter in favor of Beijing and replaced by the aforementioned Taiwan Relations Act.

Today, due to American geopolitical and ideological naïveté and our so-called “policy of strategic ambiguity” regarding Taiwan, the Chinese regime is a world power ready to confront the United States on all fronts, economic, military , technological, geopolitical and ideological. Unfortunately, as many Chinese experts rightly conclude, Beijing may soon become a global hegemon and the United States may pay a heavy price.

The ongoing squabbles between China and Taiwan are not going away and will likely become full-fledged once President Xi completes his third term this fall.

Meanwhile, Chinese generals test their mettle with long-range missiles anticipating a fight to reclaim what they consider sovereign Chinese territory. This long-awaited attack is not more than two years away, unless circumstances change. Then Katie-bars-the-door. After Taiwan, the world will begin to experience something resembling pre-WWII from President-for-Life Xi, who will begin to weigh in much like the old tyrants Stalin, Mao, and Hitler.

It is high time to act. China poses a significant and credible threat on many fronts and its tentacles stretch across the world like a giant octopus.

The United States and the West must wake up to the reality that Communist China intends to rule the world and will destroy any nation in its path. We must accelerate our efforts to mitigate this threat by drastically adjusting our preparations.

These preparations include resetting our relationship in key areas with China: ceasing to be so economically dependent on the regime; ideologically counter Beijing’s Marxist hatred for liberal democracies; technologically stop leaks of vital technologies that advance China’s modernization; security supports our military to always be more capable than the PLA; and geopolitically support our allies and partners to counterbalance China’s efforts to recruit other nations to its authoritarian ways.

