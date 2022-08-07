Pakistan’s economic crisis could worsen if Imran Khan wins all nine Assembly seats





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that he will stand in the election for all nine Assembly seats has sparked outcry and concern across the country as the country’s already crippling economic situation could be exacerbated if the leader of the PTI won all the seats by chance. . Following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s announcement to hold by ballot nine Assembly seats which became vacant after the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs, Imran Khan announced his candidacy for the nine seats.

But it should be noted that if the leader of the PTI wins the elections in the nine constituencies, he will have to choose one of the nine, which will lead the Assembly to organize the elections again. The ensuing political instability and Imran Khan’s growing popularity could have disastrous consequences for the country’s faltering economy. According to Dawn, it has been estimated that the Treasury will have to bear the cost of millions of rupees in order to carry out partial polls again.

The minimum expenditure incurred in an election in a constituency is around 50-100 million rupees, while in sensitive and remote areas the cost is around 100 million rupees, sources said. Sources added that to hold elections in nine constituencies, it is estimated that Rs. etc

In addition, additional expenses are also incurred for the security of rangers and police, deployment of the army, training of electoral staff, computer equipment, transport and fuel. Therefore, if Khan wins the elections, in any case, by-votes will be held again in all nine constituencies, which will entail an expenditure of almost Rs. 500-900 million.

This poses a challenge for Pakistan, as the country is already grappling with the economic crisis. It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan is already a member of the National Assembly as he won the 2018 general election in Mianwali.

In 2018, Khan ran in five constituencies and won all five. He managed to win all the seats he contested including NA-53 Islamabad, NA-35 Bannu, NA-243 Karachi, NA-95 Mianwali and NA-131 Lahore. In the end, he had to free up four seats and decided to keep Mianwali constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that by-elections for nine National Assembly (NA) seats will be held from September 25-45 in Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, as well as to NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi and NA-246 Karachi South.

The nine seats are among 11 left vacant after the National Assembly Speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MPs and denoted them last week following the removal of party leader Imran Khan from office. of the Prime Minister earlier this year. The NA Speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MPs, nine from general seats and two from reserved seats, under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

On July 28, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI lawmakers three months after lawmakers resigned en masse on April 11 following the ousting of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the top leadership. after the motion of censure. by common opposition in parliament against him succeeded. The government has accepted the resignation of 11 PTI MPs, including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Shah, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Muhammad, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Jameel Ahmed and Akram Cheema, ARY News reported.

Confirmation of acceptance of resignations was issued by the NA Secretariat, which published a list. In particular, the members of the PTI after approval of the party leadership tendered their resignation from the National Assembly. PTI MP Murad Saeed was the first PTI MP to tender his resignation to the Speaker of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The then Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, endorsed the resignations of the PTI deputies. Meanwhile, the coalition government of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, which took office in April 2022, is grappling with multiple political and economic crises.

Its current account deficit soared to $17.4 billion, or 4.6% of the size of the economy in the last fiscal year, due to the widening trade deficit. A growing current account deficit amid weakening dollar inflows from multilateral and bilateral lenders, as well as declining foreign investment have put enormous pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the rupee in recent months.

It fueled rapid inflation, forced the State Bank to raise borrowing costs to a multi-year high, and eroded investor confidence in the economy. The worsening political unrest is raising doubts about the government’s ability to make tough decisions in the future and tackle the long-standing structural problems in the economy responsible for the recurring balance of payments crisis. (ANI)

