Pakistani journalist hails PM Modis’ gesture for heartbroken wrestler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier informed an emotional athlete named Pooja Gehlot that her bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games called for celebration, not apology. PM Modis’ gesture has now been appreciated on social media by individuals around the world.

People from countries like Pakistan praised Modi’s inspirational action and criticized the complacency of their own leaders, who may not even have known the athletes were winning medals.

Gehlot gave it her all in the women’s 50kg freestyle semifinals at the current Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but she couldn’t win. She made no attempt to hide her displeasure at the post-match press conference.

#LOOK | Pooja Gehlot of India secures emotional post as she wins bronze medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling “I apologize to my compatriots. I wish the national anthem had been played here… But I will learn from my mistakes and work on it,” says wrestler Pooja Gehlot. pic.twitter.com/LOHIMeMRHI — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Gehlot, who was overwhelmed with emotion as she spoke to the media, expressed her disappointment at not winning the competition and winning the bronze medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in after spotting the athlete’s displeasure in a video released by ANI and tried to comfort and inspire her.

“Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things to come…keep shining!” PM Modi said in a message.

The response quickly gained popularity as many other people submitted comments of support for the distressed athlete. But many more people praised Modi for his kindness. One of the first responses came from Shiraz Hassan, a journalist for Pakistani media, who contrasted Modi’s approach with that of the leaders of the neighboring country.

“This is how India projects its athletes. Pooja Gehlot won bronze and expressed her sadness that she couldn’t win gold, and Prime Minister Modi responded to her. Do you Ever seen such a message from the Prime Minister or President of Pakistan? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes win medals,” Hassan tweeted.

Another internet user quoted the tweet and claimed it was the precise rationale for why Modi was the best.

“When the Prime Minister himself motivates and encourages you…Respect. We are proud of you Pooja Gehlot,” said a Twitter user by the name of Gautam Anand.

Another user, Tarangini Das, said gestures like these were what set Modi apart from all other leaders.

“This is what differentiates PM Modi from all the other PMs we have had. He stands alongside our sportsmen like no one has ever done. We are proud of Pooja Gehlot. Even participating and training for such tough matches is an achievement. You won bronze. It’s a huge achievement,” the user said.

Another netizen said that regardless of a person’s political views, the gesture should be respected. “One person’s political views may differ, but this gesture deserves appreciation,” he posted.

Many people have compared Modi’s leadership style to that of a father figure or head of the family watching over every member. India’s sports community has long caught Prime Minister Modi’s attention, and he keeps in touch with many of them regularly.

The Indian wrestling contingent has ended its Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign in 2022 with all twelve wrestlers winning medals. It was one of the best performances ever by grapplers at games.

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in the women’s 50kg at the Commonwealth Games. She beat Scotland’s Christine Lemofack Letchidjio at Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took a 10-2 lead in the first half and the pressure was on her opponent. Gehlot was on form in the game. She managed to defend herself and held off her opponent to walk away with the bronze.

(With ANI inputs)

