Donald Trump says the White House doctor ‘loved looking at my body’ as he bragged about his health during a speech at CPAC





Former U.S. President Donald Trump applauds upon arriving at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump bragged about his health during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

Despite his age and weight, Trump consistently claims to be in excellent health and vigor.

Last year, Trump said the only thing stopping him from running in 2024 would be a “bad call from a doctor.”

Former President Donald Trump said former White House doctor Ronny Jackson loved looking at his body as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

“He was the White House doctor. He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman,” Trump said as Jackson watched from the audience.

“I said, ‘which is better if you had a choice?’ and he kind of referred me to a doctor because he loved looking at my body, he was so strong and powerful.

Trump also claimed that Jackson told him he was “the healthiest president who ever lived.”

Jackson said in 2018 that while Trump was generally healthy for his age, he advised him to lose 10 to 15 pounds.

Jackson, a former US Navy rear admiral, served as the president’s physician from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In 2020, he became the GOP Congressman for Texas.

He has been a strong Trump supporter and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the White House Ellipse on January 6, 2021.

Jackson made comments speculating about presidential candidate Biden’s cognitive health on Twitter in 2020, prompting Obama to write him a letter expressing his “disappointment.”

Jackson has publicly praised Trump’s health in recent months, saying he was among the richest 10% his age and suggesting he could have lived to be 200 if he had had a healthier food.

He is one of many Trump allies who have tried to argue that he is a healthy and energetic 76-year-old compared to 79-year-old President Joe Biden.

Other Trump supporters have expressed concern that he may be too unhealthy to run for president in 2024, with some citing his diet and his well-documented love of fast food.

Read the original article on Business Insider

