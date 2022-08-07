Trump delivers keynote speech at Dallas Convention – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Without making an official statement for the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump on Saturday capped off a day of CPAC events dealing with issues including the economy, crime and education, while saying he had won the 2020 elections.

What we do in the coming months and years will determine whether American civilization will crumble and fail or thrive, frankly, as never before, Trump said.

Still, there is uncertainty over whether Trump will be the party’s nominee.

Trump certainly enters 2024 as a frontrunner for the Republican nomination if he’s looking for it, but I don’t think he’s a shoo-in. I think there are others, especially Ron DeSantis, who could give him a hard time, said Matthew Wilson, associate professor of political science at SMU.

Wilson said Trump’s position has weakened with time out of office as well as testimony from the January 6 hearings.

Normally, parties avoid candidates who have been tainted by defeat. And so typically it would be something that would tone down Trump. That said, a lot of the Republican base, very clearly including Trump himself, doesn’t believe he really lost in 2020, and so you have that weird dynamic to deal with as well, Wilson said.

In addition to DeSantis, Wilson said names like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem have all been thrown around. For Trump to take the race, Wilson said he believes looking to the future is essential.

For Trump to launch a successful candidacy, he will have to start moving on and looking at the issues we face now and looking to the future rather than harboring grievances about the 2020 campaign, he said.

Yet just hours before Trump took the stage on Saturday, a pollster announced the former president had won a straw poll as the preferred candidate for 2024 by a landslide.

