Brexit fantasy will crumble with Johnson’s departure The Irish Times
Boris Johnson’s exit from Number 10 will unofficially put an end to the Brexit fantasy. So far, Covid has provided a smokescreen for the damage caused by the UK’s disorderly and still unfinished departure from the European Union. But the smoke is clearing and the reorientation of production and trade implicit in the process is slowly appearing.
The chaotic scenes in Dover in recent weeks, when long delays have left holidaymakers and carriers stranded in six-hour queues to board ferries, were for the public at least the first real taste of the new status of third countries of the United Kingdom. Brexiteers blamed the French authorities, but the delays were caused by new post-Brexit checks which require every passport to be stamped, and according to French politician Pierre-Henri Dumont, a lack of investment in the port of Dover him -even, which he said was three times smaller than its counterpart. in Calais.
Trade disruption, supply shortages, double-digit inflation are unquestionably a function of the pandemic, but it is clear even to the casual observer that the UK’s problems are qualitatively worse than any others and that they are made worse by Brexit.
Inflation has been consistently higher precisely because of the increased regulatory burdens imposed on UK importers by Brexit.
Post-Brexit controls on immigration have also worsened labor shortages. A recent government report warned that staff shortages caused by Brexit and accentuated by the pandemic were severely affecting the food and farming sector, with fruit suppliers often forced to leave produce to rot in the fields.
The Bank of England warned last week that the UK now faces the most prolonged recession of any industrialized country from the last quarter of this year and throughout 2023 and the worst compression in the world. cost of living for over 60 years. years. As he raised his key interest rate to counter the current inflationary push, he warned that inflation in the UK would climb more than 13% by October and remain high for much of 2023.
With wages rising at around half the rate of inflation, he expected after-tax household income to fall in real terms in 2022 and 2023, even after taking into account the fiscal support announced by the government in May. The peak-to-trough drop of more than 5% in household income would be the worst on record, with data stretching back to the 1960s.
The depth of the recession measured by the fall in GDP would not be as severe as during the financial crash, he said, but the fall in household incomes would be greater.
No country has ever improved economically by erecting trade barriers between itself and its main trading partner, and not when its main trading partner happens to be the wealthiest consumer market in the world, access to which is priority number one. one for large companies. The United Kingdom itself is proof of this. He colonized more than a quarter of the planet largely by commandeering trade routes.
There may have been a brief Brexit honeymoon somewhere in the middle of 2021 when Johnson’s Conservative party took a decisive lead in the polls over a demoralized Labor party; when the rollout of the vaccine in the UK appeared to be ahead of those in other countries and when the nations football team raced to the final of the men’s European championship. It was a time when Brexiteer nativism merged with broader national pride. But it was short-lived.
The government’s recent by-election defeats, particularly those in Tiverton and Honiton, which saw an unprecedented 30% swing to the Liberal Democrats, signal a dramatic change in the public mood. As well as suggesting that Johnson’s so-called red wall could be reversed in the next general election, they also suggest that cost-of-living issues and economic performance have sidelined Brexit politics.
A recent report by the Resolution Foundation think tank describes it as the most detailed assessment to date of the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (ATC), the post-Brexit trade deal between Brussels and London, concluded that Brexit was already having a deleterious effect on the UK’s openness and competitiveness.
Between 2019 and 2021, UK trade openness fell by 8 percentage points, far more than countries with similar trade profiles, such as France which saw a drop of 2 percentage points, a- he declared.
Over the next decade, as the UK adjusts to the TCA, the UK will have 1.3% lower productivity and real wages will fall by 470 per person each year compared to no Brexit, he said.
Falling productivity has been at the heart of the UK’s shaky economic performance since the financial crisis. The addition of high energy prices, rising interest rates and Brexit-induced trade barriers threatens, in the words of economist Duncan Weldon, a perfect storm. And the solution proposed by future British leader Liz Truss? Tax cuts, a boon for staunch conservatives, who may simply stoke inflation further without generating the necessary increase in consumption and investment.
Beaten in a fervor of post-2008 nationalism and populism but sold as an act of political and economic sovereignty, the Brexit plan will go down as one of the great strategic mistakes of modern British history.
