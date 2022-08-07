IMF and World Bank Economic Forecasts, Jokowi: Dark Next Year!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The global economy is currently in a difficult position. Leading institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), world Bankuntil the United Nations (UN) predicts Mondial economy next year will be black. This was conveyed by the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his remarks while attending the 2022 Army Retired Army Association (PPAD) National Rally in Sentul, Bogor, West Java last Friday (08/05/2022). During his meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, international institutions and G7 heads of state, Jokowi briefly pondered the current direction of the global economy. “He said ‘President Jokowi, this year we will be very difficult.’ So what? “Next year it will be dark. It’s not Indonesia, it’s the world. All countries are in a difficult situation right now,” he said. He further said that leading institutions such as the United Nations, the IMF and the World Bank have declared that there are 60 countries whose economies will collapse due to the uncertainty of the global situation. “Now they started one by one, the numbers are 9 first, then 25 then 42, they calculated in detail,” he said. In fact, Jokowi said, 320 million people worldwide are already at risk of acute hunger, and some people have started starving. He pointed out that the information he conveyed is what it is because the position of economic growth in all countries has not only declined, but has collapsed. “The position of economic growth is not just down, but everything is down. Everything is down. Singapore, Europe, Australia are all. Economic growth is down but inflation is up, the prices of goods are all going up. Terrible,” he said. IMF in the report World Economic Outlook The April edition predicts that the global economy will be even darker in 2022 due to the emergence of various risks from global inflation, the tightening of Covid-19 regulations to the Russia vs Ukraine war. The international agency expects global economic growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022. This figure is down from the IMF’s April forecast of 3.6% and 4.4% in January. They also noted that the global inflation rate had been revised upwards, as food and energy prices rose and supply and demand remained unbalanced. As for me, IGlobal inflation is expected to reach 6.6% in developed countries and 9.5% in emerging markets and emerging economies this year.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Enjoy premium content for deeper insights

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20220807/9/1563921/ramalan-ekonomi-imf-dan-bank-dunia-jokowi-tahun-depan-gelap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos