Pelosis Taiwan clash

People walk past a billboard welcoming United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2.

Last week’s whirlwind visit by the US Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan was an interesting move on the part of 82-year-old Democratic instigator Nancy Pelosi. The extremely experienced lady in high politics probably feels that at her age she has earned the right to call a spade a spade and face the consequences later. Others might not see it that way, but there is something to be said for it.

I woke up to the news of his visit and China’s totally predictable reaction with a sense of dread. But if we think back to how China has shown its true intentions towards Hong Kong, it makes no sense not to be factual about the situation in Taiwan.

The terms “Chinese walls” and “Chinese whispers” are no longer politically correct and that’s to be expected, especially since current Chinese leaders do not believe in such approaches.

Xi Jinping is direct on all subjects. His message is loud and clear: you laugh at me and you will get where it hurts the most. And in Nancy Pelosi, he met his match.

My favorite US current affairs program is CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, who recently interviewed the chairman of Taiwan’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Mark Liu. The company is said to control more than 56% of the global semiconductor industry market share, meaning all major tech producers depend on TSMC microchips, including Apple and AMD. China, as the world’s largest consumer of chip semiconductors in unfinished products, also depends on TSMC.

Dr Liu, who met the Speaker of the House during her short visit, seemed to me to live in an imaginary world in which the current balancing act of Taiwan’s co-dependency with China could prevent the seizure of Taiwan by strength and TSMC with it.

His theory is that China would understand that the highly complex and sophisticated chip trade depends on trust and real-time correction with the outside world and that Taiwan’s most important company would be rendered inoperative if seized by Beijing. He argued that the industry is so important to Chinese manufacturing that it is shielded from threats. I’ve since learned that Taiwan, and not just TSMC, views its dominance of the microchip industry as a form of defense known as a silicon shield.

Well, that might just be an inadequate long-term defense. For now, China has reportedly responded to Pelosi’s visit by cutting sand exports to Taiwan. Sand is essential for making bullets and military reloading.

When there is strength, however, there is always room for error and events spiral out of control. Japan has already called for a halt to drills in the seas around Taiwan that encroach on Japanese maritime space.

Taiwan is an irritant for China. Naturally, since the country directly opposes communist China, having been the place of refuge for defeated anti-communists who fled to the island after World War II, and is considered a breakaway province that must eventually be reunited with the Mainland China.

Diplomacy is as sensitive as the microchip, and Pelosi gets it. His trip lays bare the minefield that is China’s one-China policy. China has managed to convince most of the world to accept diplomatic recognition from the mainland Chinese government alone, but does not prevent the United States, for example, from selling arms to the Republic of Taiwan and maintain strong informal relationships.

The anomaly stems from the history of the post-war years. At the height of the Cold War, Taiwan was China and Chiang Kai-shek was the big player on the world stage, holding a seat at the UN for more than 20 years. He was once a household name. Then, in 1971, the UN voted to oust Taiwan, and China took its place on the Security Council and the rest followed, including the complex nature of alliances.

Ultimately, it comes down to national interests, and Pelosi is working through the cracks to protect American interests. His bet, and the Taiwanese agree, is that China would not wage a delicate, large-scale war against Taiwan, even if it showed its might.

The US military is unhappy that the untimely visit could be a wake-up call for an already angry bull and the Democratic government certainly could not undertake such a visit, given the sensitivities, but the potential economic gains were in sight of the deputy. According to media reports, Pelosi’s agenda with TSMC has focused on the $52 billion the United States is preparing to support chip manufacturing in the United States and the $12 billion chip factory that will be built in Arizona.

By strengthening economic ties and thus frustrating China’s diplomatic policy, TCMS and the United States could build a fortress, but all fortresses in history have been taken, and diplomacy is the art of speaking on both sides of the mouth.

China understands this. Let’s see if the US can grow its chip industry before the odds change and Xi Jinping lays claim to Taiwan, which appears to be a personal ambition.