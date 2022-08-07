PM Modi praises Pooja Gehlot as she gets emotional; says ‘your medal is calling for a party’





Consoling an emotional Pooja Gehlot after winning a bronze medal in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her efforts in the event and said her journey and success motivates and make the country happy. Taking to Twitter, PM Moda shared his video and hailed his win at CWG 2022 saying “his medal calls for celebrations not apologies”. “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey inspires us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things, keep shining!” he said. Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things to come, keep shining! https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022 This came after Pooja Gehlot as she spoke to the media after the event, she was emotional as she could only win a bronze medal in the wrestling event. Apologizing to her compatriots, she regretted that the national anthem could not be played during her event. “I went to the semi-finals and lost. I apologize to my compatriots. I wish the national anthem had been played here… But I will learn from my mistakes and I will work on it,” an emotional Pooja Gehlot said as she broke down in front of the camera. CWG 2022: India wins six gold, one silver and five bronze Earlier in the final day of wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India won six gold, 1 silver and five bronze medals. Of the five bronze medals, three were won by Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra, while Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya won gold in their respective weight classes. Tweeting about it, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Gehlot on his victory. “Congratulations to Pooja Gehlot for winning a bronze medal in wrestling. She fought bravely throughout the matches and demonstrated exceptional technical superiority throughout the games. I wish her the best for her future endeavours” , he wrote. (Image: @ANI/PIB/Twitter)

