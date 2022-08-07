Andrey Piontkovsky: Erdogan cynically uses Putin





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cynically uses Vladimir Putin and his Russian colleague to “eat” all the bait. This opinion was expressed by Russian publicist and political scientist Andrey Piontkovsky on Channel 24. This is how he commented on Putin’s last meeting with Erdogan in Sochi. According to the publicist, Erdogan is a strong politician and has “imperial mores” like Putin. He does not want to restore the Russian world, but wants to restore the Ottoman Empire. Andrei Piontkovsky He expressed his belief that the Turkish president understands Putin’s plight and his need for support. In today’s world, says the expert, there is not a single politician ready to take responsibility for initiating a truce in Ukraine. Ukraine will refuse to sign any ceasefire agreement, and Erdogan understands that. Putin’s plight shows he understands that too, but wants to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Erdogan cynically uses Putin. Andrei Piontkovsky According to him, Erdogan also looks to Putin for betrayal of allies in several ways. As an example, he cites the occupation of the positions of the Russian blue helmets in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Azerbaijani army. He argues that Erdogan’s troops are now virtually opposed to Putin’s forces and are not even reacting to enemy actions. As the publicist is convinced, Erdogan “sold” Putin “air”, promising to help negotiate peace with Ukraine, and the Russian Federation for this would not respond to the seizure of territories in the war between the Armenia and Azerbaijan. Recall that Erdogan and Putin met in Sochi on August 5. According to the Russians, the Turkish president has agreed to partially pay for Russian gas in rubles. Afterwards, Erdogan said he again invited Putin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, what matters now is the effective implementation of the plan and the transformation of a positive atmosphere into concrete steps towards the return to negotiations in Istanbul. After the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first aide, Fahrettin Altun, told the world “cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Russia.” According to the Kremlin website, at the start of the meeting, Putin announced that the presidents would talk about major joint projects, such as the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant or the operation of the Turkish Stream, which, according to the Russian president, provides Russian gas “not only to consumers in Turkey, but also to consumers in Europe”. He also added that the parties will discuss “security issues in the region, mainly the Syrian crisis”. The dominant topics of the talks were expected to be the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the prospect of a Turkish offensive in Syria.

