PM Modi a good friend, says KCR – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

HYDERABAD: I have no enmity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally. Modi gaaru naaku manchi mitrudu. (Modi is my good friend). I have no personal animosity, not at all. But, I will fight with him for the interests of the people, for the good of the state and for the good of the country.

When Modi adopts anti-people policies, I will raise my voice, as long as I am alive. Raising my voice is my basic right and it is my duty as a citizen of this country. If necessary, I will launch a movement against Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at the press conference here on Saturday.

Rao said that when the state said it would take legal action, the Center then increased the borrowing limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Fiscal Management Act by Rs 10,000 crore. We offered to take FRBM loans of Rs 54,000 crore. The Center has so far authorized to take Rs 39,000 crore. The pending amount is Rs 15,000 crore. We are fighting for the Rs 15,000 crore, the chief minister said.

He added: The States depend for their development work on borrowing on the open market in accordance with the provisions of the FRBM Act. However, recently the Center has included state PSU borrowings to have their capital requirements treated as state government borrowings. This has not only been done but with a retrospective implementation clause, which has hindered the progress of Telangana and many other states, as the works engaged with these loans are for the development of public infrastructure, in turn would promote development, growth and employment. . This discrimination is a practice perpetrated against states, without any qualms, even as the Indian government resorts to indiscriminate borrowing from the free market, Rao said.

NEW PROGRAMS

The chief minister said the state government would provide Asara pensions to 10 lakh more people, bringing the total beneficiaries in the state to 46 lakh. Rao said the new pensions would be granted on August 15, marking the 75th Independence Day.

Around 12,000 dialysis patients will also receive Asara pensions

No less than 75 prisoners will be released

Orphaned children will be treated as children of the state