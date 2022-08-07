Area around the nuclear power plant bombed for the second day

(Bloomberg) – Ukraine said Russia again bombed areas around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday. The head of the UN atomic agency has warned of the potentially catastrophic consequences of military action around the plant. Russia has denied any involvement.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

A second caravan of ships sailed early Sunday from Ukrainian Black Sea ports carrying grain and foodstuffs, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. Late Saturday, the first inbound cargo since a safe transit agreement was signed last month between Ukraine and Russia arrived for loading. A shipment of maize that was supposed to arrive in Lebanon has been delayed.

Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Friday as Ankara pushes to play a mediating role to help end the war in Ukraine following its landmark deal on grain exports. Erdogan said five Turkish banks have adopted Russia’s Mir payment system.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian sanctions dashboard.)

Key developments

Nuclear disaster in Ukraine is a very real risk, says IAEA

Ukraine slams watchdog’s claim that its military endangers civilians

Grain Corridors Still Need Ships to Ease Food Crisis

Turkish banks adopt Russian payment system, says Erdogan

Ukraine strengthens its reserves, helped by devaluation and aid

On the ground

The Ukrainian General Staff on Sunday reported Russian artillery fire towards Kharkiv along the entire line of contact. There was also artillery fire in the Kramatorsk region, including near Sloviansk, and Russian missiles carried out airstrikes near Bakhmut and in places towards Avdiyivka. Kyiv forces repelled Russian assaults in several eastern regions and fighting continues in some of them, the statement said. Russia also fired from tanks and artillery along the line of contact in the southern direction of Buh and conducted airstrikes near Andriyivka, Bilohirka and Velyke Artakovo. Ukrainian aviation, missile and artillery units continue to attack concentrations of Russian manpower, equipment and ammunition warehouses, he added. An extended curfew remains in place in Mykolaiv, where three people were killed and 15 injured in shelling on Saturday.

The story continues

(every hour CET)

Ukraine reports second day of Russian bombing of nuclear power plant (12:45 p.m.)

Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel stored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Saturday, injuring a worker, Energoatom, the plant operator, said on Telegram.

The evening attack apparently targeted open drums storing spent fuel, Energoatom said. The bombardment also damaged radiation monitoring detectors, he said, adding that up to 500 Russian servicemen from the occupied factory retreated to bunkers during the bombardment.

This time, a nuclear catastrophe was miraculously averted, but miracles cannot last forever, Energoatom said. The UN nuclear agency has warned of potentially catastrophic consequences of military action around Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops have set up a base since capturing the plant in March.

Nuclear disaster in Ukraine is a very real risk, says IAEA

Holdup for Ukrainian corn bound for Lebanon (11:45 a.m.)

A ship carrying Ukrainian maize due to arrive in Tripoli, Lebanon on Sunday, the first under the secure transit agreement signed on July 22, has been delayed, a Lebanese minister has said. The cause was not immediately clear.

The Razoni left Odessa on August 1 and transited through Turkey for inspection. Tracking website shipfinder.com shows the ship anchored in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey. Its status changed on Saturday to order, which means the ship is waiting for someone to buy the corn.

Before reaching its declared destination, it changed course, Ali Hamie, Lebanese Minister of Public Works, said on Twitter.

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine resigns after backlash (11:30 a.m.)

The head of Amnesty International in Ukraine amid fallout from a report by the rights group that criticized kyiv’s military tactics as endangering its own civilians. Oksana Pokalchuk disavowed the report on Thursday and, in a lengthy Facebook post, said that seeking to protect civilians, the study has instead become a Russian propaganda tool.

If you don’t live in a country that has been overrun by invaders and tearing it apart, you probably don’t understand what it is to condemn the army of defenders, Pokalchuk wrote Friday night.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again criticized Amnesty International in his remarks to the nation on Saturday evening, noting that the group had not commented on the Russian bombardment near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday. A very eloquent silence, which once again indicates the manipulative selectivity of this organization, he said. Moscow said Ukraine was responsible for the incident.

Zelenskiy adviser urges Germany to conserve nuclear power (10:40 a.m.)

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president, has urged Germany to keep its nuclear power plants running as Russia continues to choke off gas flows to Europe, according to the Tagesspiegel.

We must urgently use everything we have to create a new energy map for Europe as quickly as possible to stop funding Russia’s war, Podolyak said in an interview published in the Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

The Ukrainian directed his remarks at Germany’s Green Party, which has led the move away from nuclear energy and has largely opposed proposals to delay the plan to ease the energy supply crisis.

Read more: Germany has three months to save itself from a winter gas crisis

Four more bulk carriers left Ukraine, minister says (8:02 a.m.)

A four-ship flotilla left Ukrainian Black Sea ports early on Sunday, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter, the second since Ukraine and Russia reached a safe transit agreement on July 22 .

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Mustafa Necati, flying the Liberian flag, is transporting 6,000 tons of sunflower oil for Italy. Three ships flying the flag of the Marshall Islands also sailed: the Star Helena has 45,000 tonnes of sunflower meal for China; Glory and Riva Wind have respectively 66,000 tons and 44,000 tons of maize for Turkey.

Late Saturday, the cargo ship Fulmar S arrived in Chornomorsk, the first incoming ship since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our next step is to ensure the capacity of Ukrainian ports to handle more than 100 ships per month, Kubrakov said.

Several Russian commanders sacked since February, says UK (7:30 a.m.)

At least six Russian commanders have likely been relieved of their duties since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24 due to the poor performance of the country’s armed forces, the British Department of Defense said.

The sackings are compounded by at least 10 Russian generals killed on the battlefield, the UK said in a Twitter thread.

The cumulative effect on command coherence likely contributes to Russian tactical and operational difficulties, he added.

UN atomic chief warns of real risk of nuclear disaster (6:00 p.m.)

The director general of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency has made his first public comments after Friday’s bombing near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, calling it the latest in a long line of growing reports. more alarming.

The incident underscores the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond, Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

Military action around the plant – which Russia occupied in March but is still operated by Ukrainian personnel – must be avoided at all costs, he said.

Kherson region to issue Russian driving licenses: Tass (3:00 p.m.)

Authorities in the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine have started issuing Russian driver’s licenses and license plates, the Tass news service reported, citing a spokesperson for the Russian traffic authority.

This decision would be the latest in order to consolidate administrative control of the occupied areas. Ukrainian civilians are required to acquire Russian passports to participate in many basic activities of life, including registering their cars.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency reported that Russian authorities have written to business owners asking them to register and start paying Russian taxes.

Germany warns of energy crisis as early as December (2:20 p.m.)

Germany must reduce its gas consumption by at least 20% or face a severe shortage as early as December, the president of the Federal Network Agency has said.

Klaus Mueller, in an interview published Saturday by Welt am Sonntag, said Germany needs to plan for two winters in which the country still needs Russian gas. Its latest warning reflects the pressure caused by Russia cutting gas flows through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of its normal capacity.

Germany is debating whether to postpone its planned exit from nuclear power to ease the energy crisis. Wolfram Koenig, head of Germany’s Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management, has called for new nuclear safety assessments in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to an interview published in the Tagesspiegel on Saturday.

Ukraine’s Grain Corridors Still Need Ships (11:53 a.m.)

Ukraine’s first grain exports since its invasion by Russia are bringing relief to squeezed global markets, but challenges remain before the millions of tonnes stuck in the country can move.

Among them, the caution of shipowners about sending their ships into danger, because the waters of the Black Sea are strewn with mines and Russia did not hesitate to strike the port of Odessa a day after the signing of the safe passage agreement.

Officials familiar with the insurance market cited a wide range of figures to cover nations’ cargoes, with most figures looking prohibitive for trade.

Ukrainian grain corridors still need ships to ease food crisis

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2022 Bloomberg LP