Pooja Gehlot apologizes for winning bronze medal, PM Modi reacts





On Sunday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude for Pooja Gehlot’s efforts on Twitter after winning a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a post-match interview, Gehlot sobbed and expressed regret for not winning the gold. Eyes red from all the crying, Gehlot apologized to her compatriots and said she wanted to hear the Indian national anthem ring out in the stadium (which would have happened if she had won the gold medal ). #LOOK | Pooja Gehlot of India secures emotional post as she wins bronze medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling “I apologize to my compatriots. I wish the national anthem had been played here… But I will learn from my mistakes and work on it,” says wrestler Pooja Gehlot. pic.twitter.com/LOHIMeMRHI ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022 She added that she was very disappointed to have lost in the semi-finals, however, after learning a lot more about the game and about herself during the tournament, she will continue to work hard and will only settle down. after winning a gold medal for the country. In response to her video, the Prime Minister consoled her and assured her that she will achieve great things. He also claimed that the bronze medal won by the wrestler called for celebration rather than remorse. According to PM Modi, his life story inspired a whole nation and his achievement made us happy too. He went on to say that she was destined for great things. Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not excuses. Your life journey motivates us, your success delights us. You are destined for great things to come, keep shining! https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022 In her Group A opener, Pooja beat Scotland’s Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio 12-2 before Cameroon’s Rebecca Ndoto Mumbo decided to forfeit. She was beaten by Canadian Madison Parks in the quarter-finals. She later beat Scottish player Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio who also appeared in the Bollywood film Dangal12-2 in the bronze medal game. Wrestler Pooja has become the second Indian woman to win a silver medal at the 2019 U23 World Wrestling Championships in the 53kg division. Due to a shoulder injury, Gehlot returned to the championship after a two-year absence. In an effort to maintain momentum, the Indian team emerged from day nine of competition with 40 medals. 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals were won in this achievement. Rain of bronze medals! Deepak, Pooja, Rohit, Sonalben. CWG: Medal tally at the end of Day 9: India in 5th place with 40 medals Wow !! pic.twitter.com/Ai9kIbTukl Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 7, 2022 India has a history of winning 66 medals in the previous 2018 Commonwealth Games Medal, Gold Coastincluding gold (26), silver (20) and bronze (20). There are 200 Indian athletes competing in 16 different sporting events at CWG Birmingham.

