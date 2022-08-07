Iain Macwhirter: The UK is becoming a poor country, so get used to it or leave



The Governor of the Bank of England last week planted a bombshell in the Tory leadership race by predicting 13% inflation and a recession until 2024.

It will be accompanied, he says, by the biggest drop in living standards since the 1960s. Given that living standards have stagnated for most of the past decade, this is much more than a economic blow. It’s time to realize that Britain is becoming a poor country.

Not like an impoverished African state perhaps, or India where millions of people are close to the poverty line, but certainly one of the poorest developed countries in terms of prosperity and national income.

After two decades of low growth, low productivity, soaring debt and now a cost of living crisis, the country that started the industrial revolution is now coming to an end. No wonder we are becoming a land of angry people, unable to control their frustration with salespeople and call center workers.

Some might think this relative impoverishment is a good thing. That it will lead to a certain degree of humility in a nation, the United Kingdom, which has for too long considered itself a great imperial power and a beacon of prosperity.



IRELAND, once seen as a backward country whose main function was to provide cheap labor for the UK economy, now has a GDP per capita twice that of the UK: $99,000 against $48,000 according to the OECD.

People in Northern Ireland are starting to wonder if it might not be better for them to be part of Ireland in the EU single market, rather than the UK outside it.

Brexit is one of the UK’s most spectacular goals of the past 20 years. The SNP says Scotland could have been where Ireland is today had we not been umbilically linked to the UK. They are right. It couldn’t be much worse.

Scotland has consistently lagged the UK’s weak growth for two decades, even though Scotland actually benefited from 100,000 well-paying jobs generated by the oil and gas industry. This industry is now closed.

Patrick Harvies Scottish Green Party may find cause for celebration in declinism, as it is known, because the Greens oppose economic growth on moral grounds.

What we could call the rewilding of the economy. But that is certainly not the vision that Nicola Sturgeon has for this nation.

In 2014, the Scottish government asked Scots if they wanted to be in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, assuming that an independent Scotland would naturally gravitate to the top of the income league. This economic boosterism seems distinctly optimistic from our current perspective.

After decades of industrial decline, Scotland found itself with a start-up economy with little to offer the world outside of whiskey and tourism.



The SNP blames Scotland’s weak growth on economic mismanagement in the UK, particularly by the Bank of England. Last week, the Bank raised rates on the eve of an economic recession, making it more likely that the economy will collapse more quickly.

It may therefore seem curious that the 2018 SNP Sustainable Growth Commission report advocates retaining the Bank of England’s control over the monetary policy of an independent Scotland for at least a decade.

The truth is that Scotland, like the rest of the UK, has been living on borrowed time since the millennium. And there is no easy solution to this relative impoverishment inside or outside the Union. UK debt has more than tripled over this period, as a share of GDP, from 32% to 102% today. Most of this borrowing took place during the Tories’ supposed austerity years after the financial crash of 2010.

Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak borrowed another 350bn during Covid, leaving Britain’s debt at a record 2.4trillion. No Labor government has ever borrowed on this scale since the Second World War. Indeed, when Gordon Brown was chancellor in 2006, the British debt was 0.5 billion. That’s why you don’t hear Keir Starmer agreeing with leftist critics that Britain should be on its way out of the coming recession.



Britain has been living beyond its means for so long that people have started to see debt as a way of life. Proponents of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) have stated that because governments can print money, they can continue to borrow and spend almost indefinitely.

Curiously, this was also the view of some Reagan conservatives in the United States in the 1980s.

But Britain’s Tories were supposed to follow Margaret Thatcher’s home economics: you can’t spend more than you can afford.

Yet, as the national debt figures show, it was the conservatives who conducted the hands-on experiment on MMT. The Bank of England has been a willing accomplice through its quantitative easing (QE) policy, printing almost $1 billion in money since 2010. This is now collapsing at the worst time in the economic cycle.



Britain is now coming up against the harsh reality that debt sometimes has to be repaid. Monthly interest payments on the UK’s index-linked government debt doubled in June to $20 billion for a month. Higher prices would have the side effect of reducing people’s debts.

However, when it gets out of control, as it did in the 1970s, and it still does today, it comes at the cost of impoverishing the less well-off. It also impoverishes public services.

With inflation at 13%, some 5.3 million low-income people will be wiped out financially, according to the National Institute for Economic and Social Research.

Elderly voters on fixed incomes, who have wrongfully saved for retirement, will also be impoverished as their savings evaporate.

Millions of public sector employees will be forced to accept pay deals below inflation. Although, as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has pointed out, they will be better off than low-wage workers because of their bargaining power with unions.

Public services will be squeezed, as a remarkably prescient assessment of the economic situation by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes revealed in her review of Scottish spending last month.

She said the public sector should shrink to pre-pandemic levels, losing around 30,000 jobs, and the public sector wage bill should be frozen for five years. Tell that to Aslef.

Is there an escape? Would life be better outside the UK? Scottish nationalists argued that Scotland could get rich, like Ireland, by cutting corporation tax to 12%, becoming a haven for low-tax multinationals like Facebook, Google and Apple. For better or for worse, this road is now closed. The EU will no longer accept beggar-thy-neighbour tax policies.

It would take national optimism of heroic proportions to exit the UK during a recession. But ultimately Scotland will have to decide whether to continue as an annex of a failing United Kingdom or seek its fortune as an independent country.

Decline, as the term suggests, is a very slippery slope.