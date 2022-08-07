Need to stand up to China and call their bluff

Nancy Pelosi, the chair of the United States Representatives, called off China’s bluff playing with fire by visiting Taiwan on Aug. 3 amid coercive diplomatic pressure from the latter. The provocative, yet unexpected Nancy Pelosis visit comes in the wake of China’s unwarranted, politically disastrous and militarily indefensible escalation in recent years.

Pelosi praised Taiwan’s bubbling democracy and called the beleaguered island a friend and defended it in his speeches during his less than one-day whirlwind visit. Even though China threatened to retaliate for the visit, Pelosi continued his visit nonchalantly, blinking China first in this round.

The political fallout from Pelosis’ visit on China’s domestic politics is greater than in Taiwan or the United States. Since his ascension in 2012, President Xi Jinping has made caustic comments about Taiwan, with the 2017 19th Communist Party Congress declaring that We will never allow anyone, any organization or political party at any time and under any form whatsoever, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China! Later, during the centenary of the Communist parties in July 2021, Xi even threatened to beat the heads of those who interfere with Taiwan.

With China no longer able to stop Pelosis’ visit, the 20th Communist Party Congress in November, where Xi is seeking a third term, could become decisive. Naturally, the upcoming Beidaihe meeting of party leaders and high-level elders could be stormy. The timing of Pelosis’ visit couldn’t be worse for Xi. Rival political faction leaders like Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and others are at arms with Xi for many reasons, but the Taiwan fiasco might provide them with enough reason to counter Xi.

With massive restrictions due to zero Covid policies, several million Chinese are in partial or full lockdown with hardship. Economic growth is declining due to these policies and the ongoing tariff wars with the United States. While Xi has relied on nationalism and the fight against corruption to protect himself so far, escalation in Taiwan could prove costly.

Also, the Pelosis plane landed in Taiwan with the air escort of the US Air Force, breaking one of China’s top three no’s that Taiwan should not become independent, no foreign troops on the Taiwanese soil and not to Taiwan’s nuclear weapons program. With such military aircraft landing in Taiwan, China’s inability to stop such a landing has not only revealed China’s weakness, but also the potential challenge of other countries in the future. of these red lines of China.

Pelosi also signaled that China’s recent incursions into Asia would be tamed. In May 2014, addressing the Conference on Interaction in Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai, Xi Jinping suggested that outside powers should withdraw from Asia for the possible imposition of the Chinese hegemony. Since then, China’s aggressiveness over island disputes in the South China Sea, over the Senkaku Islands with Japan and over land borders with India has known no bounds. Pelosi not only indirectly questioned China’s ability, but also its credentials for the claims.

In the aftermath of Pelosis’s visit, China deployed naval and air forces to six maritime regions near Taiwan as an intimidation tactic. Chinese cyberattacks have also been reported against the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, banks and some market stores, in addition to banning certain food products. With or with the tacit support of the United States, Taiwan could overcome this challenge.

For Taiwan, Pelosis’s visit could be a major turning point in its strategic orientation, both in terms of internal and external affairs. At the domestic political level, public opinion, which is mainly status quo in the political spectrum, could evolve towards an active affirmation of Taiwanese identity away from China. The greater the Chinese coercion, the greater would be the critical responses of the Taiwanese in the near future.

On the foreign policy level, the ambiguous policies of the United States could evolve towards more clarity and objectives in the defense of Taiwan and its democratic system. Taiwan’s membership of the nascent Indo-Pacific could also bear fruit in this environment. Thus, the internationalization of the Taiwan issue is likely to accelerate, as indicated by 300,000 people who watched Pelosis’s flight path in anticipation. If Taiwan were to go through seven decades of uncertainty, Pelosis’s visit pushed that process towards clearer results in the near future.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many analysts suggested an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Pelosis’s visit not only challenges that assumption by bringing US political support to Taiwan, but offers Taiwan an opportunity to explore friends and allies in the international system. It could also further heighten ongoing awareness of new southbound policies.

Srikanth Kondapalli is Dean of the School of International Studies. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

