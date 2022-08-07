Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis with aggressive new military tactic





Although the Taiwanese public, jaded by decades of threats from Beijing, appears unfazed, some observers said its military leaders may be worried. Michael Chang, who handled the 1996 Taiwan missile crisis when he was secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, told local media the drills could be a preview of a Chinese invasion scenario. An Air Force member is seen at the Hualien Air Base on August 06, 2022 in Hualien, Taiwan. Credit:Getty Images The United States and its allies like Japan have condemned the exercises. Because they did not want to escalate the situation, they did not intervene directly to stop the repeat blockade. A former Chinese defense official told Reuters their reaction would be cold comfort to Taiwanese politicians and military leaders. Seeing how the United States and its allies reacted to the drills, how much can the Taiwanese leadership count on them to come to the rescue in the event of an attack by the PLA? he said. The exercises were to end on Sunday. Tricky timing The episode comes at a sensitive time for Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Mao founded the People’s Republic of China by winning a civil war in 1949, sending the Nationalist Kuomintang government to retreat to Taiwan, which has since been self-governing. Loading Bringing Taiwan into Beijing’s arms is the centerpiece of the unfinished business that would cement Xi’s stature alongside Maos and vindicate his 2018 decision to abandon term limits. Despite widespread frustration over a zero-COVID policy that plunged the country into a third year of self-imposed isolation and battered the world’s second-largest economy, Xi is set to secure an unprecedented third five-year term in a key post. Communist Party Congress this year. Domestically, Beijing must balance outrage over Pelosis’ visit with embarrassment at not preventing it, observers said. State media broadcast the drills with videos and commentary extolling China’s advanced military capabilities. Former Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said the hype was partly an effort to save face for Xi, who cannot afford to look weak ahead of the party congress. Loading The hard and indisputable fact is that despite all the bluster, China failed to deter Pelosi’s visit. Thus, the CCP must put on a show in its response, he said. Failure is not an option Although China has moved closer to using force in Taiwan, most experts do not believe war is imminent. The invasion during this decade is far from certain to succeed. Failure would mean the end of Xi Jinping, his dream and possibly the CCP, said Charles Parton, a retired British diplomat. Xi, who has not spoken publicly about Pelosis’ visit but who, as chairman of the Central Military Commission, is effectively the PLA’s commander-in-chief, is well aware of the risks of taking action, according to the experts. China would have hoped the exercises could somehow stop the worrying trend of the United States, Europe and many other countries becoming more sympathetic to Taiwan, said Li, the security analyst. So far, this effect remains to be seen. Reuters

