Politics
Thousands sign petition urging government to make layoffs and rehires illegal
Opposition to the “ruthless” practice of deliberately firing people to rehire them on worse contracts is growing.
New calls are being made for the government to end brutal fires and rehire tactics, which can leave workers with lower pay and working longer hours.
Since the pandemic, the practice has become increasingly popular with employers, who say they are restructuring and streamlining.
Despite government promises to eliminate this tactic, firing and rehiring continues to be a huge problem.
In March, widespread outrage was sparked after P&O Ferries abruptly fired hundreds of its crew members and replaced them with cheaper agency staff.
Following the mass sacking of around 800 P&O workers, Boris Johnson’s government has vowed to crack down on fire-and-rehire practices.
Unfortunately, instead of cracking down, many companies continue to use the hard-nosed strategy, and despite being illegal in Ireland, Spain and France, firing and rehiring remains a widely accepted employment practice in the UK. United.
Late March, Royal Mail has been warned it could be hit by strikes over plans to cut executive jobs.
Unite said the employer was aiming to lay off nearly 1,000 managers and lower pay rates in another ‘fire and rehire’ case. Royal Mail denies the allegations.
Tesco wins legal battle over fire and rehire practice
Tesco has won a legal battle over its use of fire and rehire practices. Following a case brought on behalf of 42 warehouse workers, who claimed Tesco was trying to fire them and rehire them with worse contracts, the supermarket giant was barred from using the tactic.
However, on July 15, judges overturned the original ruling that prevented Tesco from firing the workers.
Warnings have been raised that the decision could pave the way for other companies looking to use the method to cut costs.
Workers at Baker Hughes, one of the largest oil service companies in the world, voted to continue the strike over alleged fire and rehire tactics at sites across Angus.
Unite the Union says that in June workers at Baker Hughes in Montrose were given five minutes’ notice before they were presented with redundancy paperwork and told they had until early August to sign new wage contracts reduced.
Unite accused the company of destroying Scottish jobs through fire-and-rehire tactics, which the union says could slash employees’ annual wages by up to 29%.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the alleged pay cut was a new low for an industry plagued by corporate insensitivity.
Make firing and rehiring illegal
Opposition to the corporate practice of deliberately firing people to rehire them with worse contracts is growing.
A petition urging the British government to introduce a law that protects workers against companies that try to break contracts and rehire them with lower wages, with worse conditions, has been launched and has already attracted nearly 228,000 signatures.
The petition was started by Organize, an online community for workers to anonymously discuss workplace issues and campaign for better working rights and conditions. The platform aims to help workers around the world start their own petitions and open letters on improving wages and working conditions, as well as discuss labor issues anonymously and safely with others. other people in their workplace and/or sector.
In an attempt by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to end this practice, the petition states:
Companies deliberately fire people to rehire them with worse contracts. For some reason, it’s legal in this country, but it leaves thousands of us in the lurch. Companies should not be able to force staff to choose between worse contracts and be made redundant. It is illegal in Spain and Ireland. It should be illegal here too.
Highlighting how, following the ruthless layoffs of P&O Ferries earlier this year, Boris Johnson promised to put down the fires and rehire, Organize says:
It is clear that these warm words are not enough, only a total ban and appropriate sanctions will put an end to this cruel practice.
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is editor of Left Foot Forward
