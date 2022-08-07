What can and can’t Boris Johnson do before he leaves?





Boris Johnson announced on Thursday July 7 his decision to resign from the post of Prime Minister without having completed his first term. Although he was forced to resign after more than 50 MPs conservatives leave his government in 48 hours, he refused to step down for an interim prime minister to take his place. In fact, Johnson will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses his successor, despite pressure to step down immediately. former prime minister Tory John Major said Johnson’s tenure as head of the UK is of grave concern, especially as during his tenure he was not restricted at any time by his cabinet. Johnson’s last day will be September 6, but what could he do in the month he has left in office, given his eagerness to skip conventions?

What can a sitting prime minister do?

Technically, nothing prevents Johnson from acting like before his resignation beyond conventions. He appointed new ministers after the mass exodus of ministers the week before his resignation, because he needs a functioning government to avoid early legislative elections. He can also publicly endorse a successor, and although he refrained from doing so, during the process he requested that they vote for any candidate except Rishi Sunak. Liz Truss, of the same rope as Johnson, seems the big favorite at the controls.

The director of institute for government Bronwen Maddox reminds that the protocol must prevent the Prime Minister from crossing the line. Johnson has to accept that he can’t do much this month, and nothing that can be controversial. The controversial legislation relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol he will surely be stalled for now, as the EU won’t bother to give Johnson another second to negotiate. She will not be able to run for Prime Minister, although she can run for any other, just as Theresa May could have run for this election if she wanted to.

What did he say he was going to do?

Johnson’s official spokesperson said he has no plans to exit the script. The Prime Minister acts in accordance with the convention. He remains Prime Minister until there is a new party leader, and the work of government will continue in the meantime. Johnson promised the government would not make any major decisions during his remaining term and would leave major tax and spending decisions to the next prime minister. His spokesman also said the government would not make big tax changes or try to undo the previously agreed policy. It’s not that the government doesn’t have the power to continue to deal with difficult or long-term issues; it is simply the convention to simply continue to abide by previously agreed upon policies.

Are there any indications that you will deviate from convention?

The outgoing Prime Minister is known for skipping conventions, and that’s one of the main complaints deputies conservatives who turned their backs on him to force him to resign. In May, Johnson rewrote parts of the departmental code (rules that must be followed by all government ministers). This was just before he faced the Parliamentary Rules Committee for allegedly misleading Parliament on the party portal. He was also fined for breaking lockdown rules and police curfew during the pandemic, fired two ethics counselors during his term of office and cannot appoint another before his departure. One of the last ministers to step down before Johnson, George Freeman, also referenced Johnson’s resignation speech, saying he did not believe he would end his term in humility and contrition. It was the speech in which the Prime Minister blamed everything that was happening on the herd mentality and the Conservative Party’s outlandish decision to deport him. In the month since his resignation was announced, Johnson has been criticized not so much for what he has done, but for what he has done. what stopped doing: she neglected her homework to go on holiday early, missed the Women’s European Cup final and other events, and opted out of several important heatwave crisis meetings. On Wednesday July 20, Johnson presided over his final scrutiny session in the lower house, where he received a standing ovation from his caucus as he left the room for the last time as prime minister. The anecdote that happened was when he said goodbye paraphrasing the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the sci-fi movie Terminator 2at the end of the session with the phrase hasta la vista, baby.

This object It was originally published on HuffPost UK and was translated from English by Daniel Templeman Sauco.

