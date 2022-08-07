Analysis-With the exercises in Taiwan, Xi tries to save the Pelosi crisis

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to prevent Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country’s military to repeat a much more aggressive step: a crucial blockade to take the island by force, according to security experts.

Chinese military planners have long discussed a blockade of Taiwan, but until now most likely viewed the practice of such a move as too provocative, security experts say.

But after US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit, China’s military for the first time fired missiles over Taipei, flew waves of drones over islands off the coast of Taiwan, sailed warships through the center line of the Taiwan Strait and surrounded the self-governing island, the Taiwanese military said. to a practice of “blockade”.

“These early actions have actually changed the status quo of Taiwan’s security,” said Li Mingjiang, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

“It gives the Chinese military a new base from which to push more boundaries in future exercises,” he said.

The show of capability and determination comes from a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that is far more formidable than it was during the “Third Taiwan Strait Crisis” in 1996, the last time it fired missiles near Taiwan.

The ability to impose a blockade would give Beijing leverage to bring Taiwan to the negotiating table during a conflict.

If Taiwan, unwilling to suffer large-scale death and destruction, accepted bloodless unification, Xi would get the biggest prize in his long-term goal of “rejuvenating the Chinese people.”

Although the Taiwanese public, jaded by decades of threats from Beijing, appears unfazed, some observers said its military leaders may be worried.

Michael Chang, who handled the 1996 Taiwan missile crisis when he was secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, told local media the drills could be a preview of a Chinese invasion scenario.

The United States and its allies like Japan have condemned the exercises. Because they did not want to escalate the situation, they did not intervene directly to stop the repeat blockade.

A former Chinese defense official told Reuters their reaction would be cold comfort to Taiwanese politicians and military leaders.

“Seeing how the United States and its allies reacted to the drills, how confident can Taiwan’s leaders be in counting on them to come to the rescue in the event of an attack by the PLA?” he said.

The exercises were to end on Sunday.

DELICATE TIMING

The episode comes at a sensitive time for Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Mao founded the People’s Republic of China by winning a civil war in 1949, sending the Nationalist Kuomintang government to retreat to Taiwan, which has since become self-governing.

Bringing Taiwan into Beijing’s arms is the centerpiece of the unfinished business that would cement Xi’s stature alongside Mao and vindicate his 2018 decision to abandon term limits.

Despite widespread frustration over a zero-COVID policy that has plunged the country into a third year of self-imposed isolation and battered the world’s second-largest economy, Xi is set to secure an unprecedented third five-year term in a key post. Communist Party Congress this year.

Domestically, Beijing must balance outrage over Pelosi’s visit with embarrassment at not preventing it, observers said.

State media highlighted the drills with videos and commentary extolling China’s advanced military capabilities.

Former Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said the hype was partly an effort to save face for Xi, who cannot afford to look weak ahead of the party congress.

“The hard and indisputable fact is that despite all the bluster, China failed to deter Pelosi’s visit. So the CCP must put on a show in its response,” he said.

FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION

Although China has moved closer to using force in Taiwan, most experts do not believe war is imminent.

“An invasion in this decade is far from certain to succeed. Failure would mean the end of Xi Jinping, his dream and possibly the CCP,” said Charles Parton, a retired British diplomat.

Xi, who has not spoken publicly about Pelosi’s visit but who, as chairman of the Central Military Commission, is effectively the PLA’s commander-in-chief, would be well aware of the risks of action, experts say .

“China would have hoped that these exercises could somehow stop the worrying trend of the United States, Europe and many other countries becoming more sympathetic to Taiwan,” said Li, the security analyst. “So far, this effect remains to be seen.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Tony Munroe and Gerry Doyle)