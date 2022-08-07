Boris III: The Edinburgh show more relevant than ever

IMAGINE the scene: A theater at Eton College, an audience awaits a production of Shakespeares Richard III, and, playing the titular, hunchbacked villain, an 18-year-old Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. However, Johnson arrives on stage woefully underrehearsed and unable to remember his lines.

Will the young Etonian be booed offstage or will he, as he will later throughout his colorful political career, play the clown and turn the situation to his advantage?

That’s the question at the heart of Adam Meggidos’ Boris drama The Third, which plays out at the Edinburgh Fringe throughout August. The play is based on a true story: the outgoing Prime Minister played Richard III while at Eton, and he forgot his lines.

Meggido (who is also directing production) has created a play that views the teenage Johnson through the lens of the man who in recent years has strutted onto the British political scene as a chaotic court jester. How, I wonder, when I catch up with the playwright during rehearsals, Johnson being chased out of Number 10 by the herd of the Conservative Parliamentary Party affects the play?

READ MORE: Eleanor Morton opens up about hating the Scottish language, being a woman online and viral whiskey videos

I was always aware that I was going to update this piece daily or weekly, depending on what was happening, Meggido replies. It started as a story about the rise of Boris. It’s a rise and fall story now, just like Richard III, so it works perfectly.

The depiction of Shakespeare at school that is the basis of Meggidos’ play was, according to the writer, an early sign of the kind of bluffing that was to become a feature of Johnson’s career as a journalist and politician. This is perhaps one of the first moments when people realize that this [bumbling and seeming lack of preparedness] is an artifice, he says.

Johnson’s disheveled-haired character is, the playwright adds, a very studied act…I think the whole clumsy character is based on something he actually is.

Meggido agrees with Johnson biographer Andrew Gimson that the future ex-PM learned at a young age how to turn dyspraxia (a medical condition that manifests as difficulty with movement and coordination) to his advantage . Gimson talks a lot about how [Johnson] is probably dyspraxic, says the playwright.

The condition is reflected, the playwright suggests, in the almost ex-conservative leader leaving things behind or being uncoordinated. Like when he gets on his bike and goes out into the street.

These things are probably in his character. But once he figured out how people react to that [in terms of finding it funny or charming]he decided to inflate it as some sort of character.

Meggido isn’t the only close observer of Johnson who thinks his apparent awkward antics are a carefully cultivated and highly effective act. Journalist and radio presenter Jeremy Vine wrote an article in 2019 in which he recalled attending two different corporate events, about 18 months apart, both of which had Johnson booked as a guest speaker.

At the first event, Johnson arrived late and asked to borrow a pen with which to hastily scribble some speaker notes. Then, standing up, looking confused, he turned to check the name of the host organization, apologizing for forgetting it.

This, of course, caused considerable amusement in the audience. Much like Johnson telling a very involved joke, to announce, as he reached the end, that he had forgotten the punchline.

What an idiot! one might think. However, fast forward to the second corporate event and, to Vines’ amazement, Johnson replicated that routine in its entirety, from late arrival to the same joke, complete with the same forgotten punchline.

That’s when, Vine writes, the penny fell, à la Poirot: Now I thought, now I get it all.

Meggido agrees with Vines’ observation about Johnson’s genius for acting like a jerk. The public buffoonery of ousted Prime Ministers is in fact what all clowns are, the playwright comments.

There is a theory that your inner clown is actually who you are in the face of failure. So, rather than fail, what do you become? What mask do you adopt?

There’s this feeling that he’s always the clown. He understood what works.

Meggido thought carefully about how to write a play at Eton during Johnson’s teenage years.

I thought a lot, is this a story about what Boris Johnson would have really been like when he was 18?.

I decided not to. In fact, it’s the current Boris reduced to an 18-year-old me.

His journey trying to play Richard III is mirrored by his journey in the public eye. There are parallels between Shakespeare’s play [in which the title characters quest for power ends in his violent slaughter] and Johnson’s career which are quite powerful.

Indeed, observes Meggido, Johnson is apparently a big fan of Shakespeare. So much so that the soon-to-depart prime minister is currently writing a book about the Stratford bard.

However, as always with Johnson, the process of writing this volume (working title: Shakespeare: The Riddle Of Genius) is mired in mishap and controversy. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Downing Street had to deny rumors that he had absented himself from Cobra national emergency committee meetings in order to work on the manuscript.

Johnson is, according to the playwright, one of those people who are nothing but agents of chaos. These people, he continues, like to disturb the environment in which they find themselves.

You can see that they feel pissed off until everything is upset and out of balance. Their happy place is when everything is on fire, everyone is running around and they caused it.

THE playwright has, he says, tried to put himself under [Johnsons] skin in the creation of his stage persona. This process has been a very interesting journey.

It involved exploring Meggido, the roots of [Johnsons] privilege and complete belief in yourself, to the point that you have almost no shame.

Johnson was eventually forced to resign after landslide by-election defeats in Yorkshire and Devon. Announcing his resignation, Meggido observes, he sounded like a man who really couldn’t understand why people were so excited about him. [issues such as Partygate and the Chris Pincher scandal]. It is certainly a question of law.

The notion of Johnson as a titled narcissistic clown is indisputably plausible. However, I suggest, behind Johnson the lovable buffoon’s affability, shouldn’t we also consider Johnson the right-wing toff who has, over the years, expressed some very nasty bigotry?

After all, he’s the man who called gay men tank top bumboys, called black kids piccaninnies, and suggested that Muslim women who wear niqab face veils look like mailboxes and bank robbers. bank.

Some of the terms you just mentioned are in the play, says Meggido. My investigation of how this [set of prejudices] happens, and what it really means is based on that feeling of not analyzing your own privilege. So you are not aware of the effects of things.

At Johnson, 18 is also jokes, it’s childish. When these terms come out among school children, they don’t think they are offensive. There’s even a line in the piece where Johnson says, it’s not offensive, it’s fun.

For actor Harry Kershaw, who plays Johnson in the drama, the nasty bias is obviously at odds with the charming persona Johnson so often projects. It’s Boris Johnson, he adds, he’s full of contradictions.

Johnson’s wicked side stands in stark contrast to the humorous persona he famously projected on the popular BBC TV show Have I Got News For You?

He rose to prominence because he seemed like that affable guy you’d like to meet in a pub, Kershaw observes. He was very funny and very good at playing the clown.

READ MORE: ‘You can’t say that anymore’: Chris Macarthur-Boyd explains why conservative comics make him cringe

Understanding Johnson’s contradictions is, Kershaw explains, the key to making him an interesting stage character. I don’t think it would be helpful for me to get into an idea that I hated or loved Boris Johnson, he says.

The actor chose not to root himself in politics as he expanded on his characterization of the now hobbled PM. Instead, he focused on the issue of motivation. What did Johnson want and how did he try to get it?

In this room, very often what Boris Johnson does is that he charms you. I think it’s much more interesting, as a play, than something that decides you.

Perhaps there’s a lot to be learned from Johnson’s botched performance of Richard III at the age of 18. Perhaps his future career, down to his chaotic and ultimately disreputable brief spell as Prime Minister, was already mapped out in this chaotic rendition of Shakespeares villain on the Eton boards.

Boris III plays at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh, August 3-29: pleasance.co.uk