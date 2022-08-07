Over 42,000 Troops, 1,805 Tanks: Ukraine Estimates Russia’s Combat Losses | world news





Even as Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of striking Europe’s largest nuclear site, as the war between the two nations enters its 164th day on Sunday, the latest data released by Ukraine’s armed forces shows that up to 42,200 Russian soldiers have now been killed. . Kyiv Independentciting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported that Russia has lost 223 aircraft, 1,805 tanks, 191 helicopters since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Russian army also lost 86 special equipment, 132 anti-aircraft weapons, 2,978 vehicles and fuel tanks, and 182 cruise missiles. These are indicative estimates of Russia’s combat casualties as of August 7, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/X6fXk6eKXr — Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 7, 2022 The head of the UN’s atomic agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has warned of potentially catastrophic consequences in its first response to Friday’s bombardment around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant . Ukraine said Russia targeted the facility, calling it an act of terror. Moscow said Kyiv was behind the incident and would file a complaint with the UN. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Friday as Ankara pushes to play a mediating role to help end the war in Ukraine following its landmark export deal of cereals. Erdogan said five Turkish banks have adopted Russia’s Mir payment system. Russian troops have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine since the early days of their invasion and Kyiv has accused them of stockpiling heavy weapons there. Moscow, in turn, accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the plant. “Three strikes were recorded at the site of the plant, near one of the power blocks where the nuclear reactor is located,” Ukrainian nuclear power plant operator Energoatom said in a statement. “There are risks of hydrogen leakage and radioactive spraying. The fire danger is high,” Energoatom said. It reported no casualties. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Putin called a “special military operation”, the conflict has turned into a war of attrition fought largely in the east and south of Ukraine. Moscow is trying to take control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbass, made up of the provinces of Lugansk and Donetsk, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea from the south in 2014. (With agency contributions)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/over-42-000-troops-1-805-tanks-ukraine-estimates-of-russia-s-combat-losses-101659857999246.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos