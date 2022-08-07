Putin-Erdogan: improving our political and economic relations





Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyp Erdogan “agreed to strengthen economic and energy cooperation” between Russia and Turkey. This was announced by the Kremlin in a note after the face-to-face meeting between the two leaders in Sochi. Tas reports it. Erdogan and Putin reaffirmed their desire to improve bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia despite the current global and regional challenges “on the basis of mutual respect”. This was announced by Anadolu according to which, during the talks, the two presidents reached an agreement to strengthen economic exchanges and take concrete steps to strengthen cooperation between Ankara and Moscow. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin stressed the need for the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement on grain export “including the export of raw materials necessary for Russian grain production and fertilizer”. This was announced by Anadolu citing a joint statement on the meeting between the two presidents today in Sochi. Constructive relations between Ankara and Moscow have made it possible to reach an agreement on the export of grain with safe corridors in the Black Sea, the statement said. The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia ended after 4 hours. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Sochi, Russia where he was invited for a meeting by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks was the Syria – where Ankara supports the opposition to President Bashar al Assad while Moscow supports the regime in Damascus – in connection with the announced Turkish military operation against Kurdish forces suspected of being terrorists in the north of the country which has not yet received fire Putin’s green. Besides bilateral relations, Erdogan and Putin they will also discuss the war in Ukrainewhere Ankara has so far managed to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv, recently managing to help unblock the export of Ukrainian grain through safe Black Sea corridors that have started to be used in recent days. Putin personally thanked Erdogan for grain export dealspointing out that they concern not only Ukraine, but also “the export of Russian food and fertilizers”, as Tass reports. ANSA Agency The boats are bound for Great Britain, Ireland and Turkey. kyiv: “We must start 100 per month”. Strong explosions in Mykolaiv in the morning. Orban: “Peace is impossible without talks between Russia and the United States” (ANSA) Europe should be grateful to Turkey to be able to buy gas from Russia through the Turkish Stream pipeline, Putin said. During the meeting, Putin announced that he planned to sign a memorandum for the development of trade and economic ties between Moscow and Ankara. This was reported by Russian state news agency Tass. “As agreed, I hope that today we can sign a memorandum on the development of our trade and economic ties, taking into account the agreements reached by our delegation while working in Turkey,” Putin said according to Tass. . For its part, Turkey stressed the importance of completing the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, located in southern Turkey. the plant is a joint project with Moscow and has been under construction since late 2017. Officially, the first unit of the plant is expected to be completed by 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sparkchronicles.com/putin-erdogan-improving-our-political-and-economic-relations-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos